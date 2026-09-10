Why do people in Ladakh traditionally use apricot kernel oil for skin protection?

In the lofty villages of Ladakh, where the dry climate, harsh winds, winters and bright sun may cause problems for the skin, apricot oil has been traditionally utilised as part of a personal skincare routine. Derived from the innermost part of apricot pits, this precious yellow oil has always been appreciated by local people for its nourishing properties for the skin.

Why does apricot oil remain a Ladakhi skincare tradition?

This process starts with the harvest of apricots. Called Chuli locally, these apricots have been cultivated in Ladakh for generations in Sham Valley, Nubra, Kargil, Dha-Hanu and even along the banks of the Indus River. These fruits are harvested by family members during the summer months, when there is a very short period for harvesting them.