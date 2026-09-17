What is the best treatment for sagging skin without surgery?

Ultrasound skin tightening uses focused ultrasound energy to heat the skin at specific depths (up to 5mm) and locations, inducing collagen production and helping the skin become firmer. A handheld device is used, which transmits the ultrasound waves through the skin’s surface. It is a safe skin-tightening procedure, effective for older patients seeking a mini facelift without surgery and for younger patients who want to maintain their skin profile and prevent skin laxity as they age. They are non-invasive. You may see some temporary swelling and redness, but that will fade soon.

Radiofrequency is another option, which heats the tissue beneath. With one session, some patients will feel some tightening. It helps your body with the production of collagen, so you will see the best results in about six months. For the maximum lift, you may have to do up to three sessions. With the right skincare, the lift will last longer.

Laser treatment can send heat deep into the skin without wounding the top layer of your skin. It helps to tighten loose skin on the belly and upper arms as well, and not just the face. You will need three to five treatments to get results, which gradually appear between two and six months after the last treatment.

Most tightening and lifting without surgery

While these procedures can give you more noticeable results, they still cannot give you the results of a surgical procedure like a facelift, eyelid surgery, or neck lift. Minimally invasive skin tightening, however, requires less downtime than surgery. It also carries less risk of side effects.

You will be sedated during this type of procedure and will have a few days of downtime.

Laser resurfacing is the most effective procedure for tightening loose skin. Unlike the laser treatment described above, this procedure requires some downtime. You’ll need to stay home for five to seven days.

Laser resurfacing also gives you the fastest results. After you heal, you’ll see tightening and fewer wrinkles within two weeks.

Who’s a good candidate for non-surgical skin tightening?

Most people are a good candidate for a skin-tightening procedure. But you will get the best results if you are:

Maintaining a healthy weight

Eating a healthy diet

Not smoking

Drinking little alcohol

Using sun protection without fail