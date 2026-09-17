Beauty and Wellness

Why is this ancient facial oil still relevant to get radiant skin?

This time-tested Ayurvedic elixir, kumkumadi oil, delivers healthy, glowing skin through traditional herbal intelligence
Rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, kumkumadi oil fades dark spots, smooths fine lines
How kumkumadi oil restores your golden glow
Updated on
3 min read

Trends in modern skin care may change rapidly, but nothing can match traditional knowledge. One such highly respected and old remedy that has found new life in the modern era is the use of kumkumadi oil, which is a golden formula for improving your skin from within. Based on traditional medicine, this multi-ingredient formula improves skin health by addressing the root causes.

What does Ayurveda say about kumkumadi oil for the face?

In Ayurvedic medicine, healthy skin is dependent on the regulation of bhrajak pitta, which is the energy that controls complexion, complexion absorption and lustre. When such energy gets affected by various factors like stress from the environment, diet, or even sunlight, skin exposed to these factors will have poor complexion. This oil works on deep skin tissues to regulate complexion using the power of varnya, or complexion-enhancing herbs.

What are the key ingredients in this miracle oil?

The secret behind this formulation is that it contains over 20 ingredients, which make this mixture effective. Saffron is one of the key ingredients of this formulation; it contains antioxidants, including crocin, which helps to fade dark spots and evens out the tone of the skin. While manjistha helps to cleanse and repair the affected area, liquorice helps in lightening the dark spots.

Powered by manjistha and goat's milk, this golden elixir gently exfoliates while repairing damaged skin tissue
Pure saffron and 20+ Ayurvedic botanicals work overnight to target stubborn hyperpigmentation and dark spots

In contrast to basic facial oils, kumkumadi oil works like a complete facial serum for various problems of your face. It is effective for treating hyperpigmentation, active acne, skin irregularities, and other early signs of ageing. The special thing about it is that, due to its complicated multi-step extraction process, kumkumadi oil provides your skin with active substances.

How to apply it to your face for best results:

Rich in natural AHAs and sesame oil, it deeply hydrates dry skin without leaving a heavy, greasy residue
Rooted in ancient tradition, this oil balances bhrajak pitta to bring out a natural, lit-from-within facial glow

To use kumkumadi oil, you have to follow a conscious nighttime routine. Begin by cleaning your face properly, then mist it with some hydration. Apply two to three drops of kumkumadi oil in your palms and apply it to your face with circular strokes in an upward direction. The entire process can be left overnight so that the herbs work effectively.

What are some of the common mistakes to avoid?

Sandalwood and licorice combine to cool skin irritation while gradually brightening uneven skin tone
Acting as a multi-tasking natural serum, it targets active acne, dullness, and early signs of aging all at once

Refrain from applying an excessive amount of any product since overapplication can cause the pores to clog. In addition, always apply the oil to clean skin and give yourself at least two to three weeks of nightly application in order to see any changes in your skin.

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Rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, kumkumadi oil fades dark spots, smooths fine lines
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