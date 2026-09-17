Why is this ancient facial oil still relevant to get radiant skin?

Trends in modern skin care may change rapidly, but nothing can match traditional knowledge. One such highly respected and old remedy that has found new life in the modern era is the use of kumkumadi oil, which is a golden formula for improving your skin from within. Based on traditional medicine, this multi-ingredient formula improves skin health by addressing the root causes.
In Ayurvedic medicine, healthy skin is dependent on the regulation of bhrajak pitta, which is the energy that controls complexion, complexion absorption and lustre. When such energy gets affected by various factors like stress from the environment, diet, or even sunlight, skin exposed to these factors will have poor complexion. This oil works on deep skin tissues to regulate complexion using the power of varnya, or complexion-enhancing herbs.
The secret behind this formulation is that it contains over 20 ingredients, which make this mixture effective. Saffron is one of the key ingredients of this formulation; it contains antioxidants, including crocin, which helps to fade dark spots and evens out the tone of the skin. While manjistha helps to cleanse and repair the affected area, liquorice helps in lightening the dark spots.
In contrast to basic facial oils, kumkumadi oil works like a complete facial serum for various problems of your face. It is effective for treating hyperpigmentation, active acne, skin irregularities, and other early signs of ageing. The special thing about it is that, due to its complicated multi-step extraction process, kumkumadi oil provides your skin with active substances.
To use kumkumadi oil, you have to follow a conscious nighttime routine. Begin by cleaning your face properly, then mist it with some hydration. Apply two to three drops of kumkumadi oil in your palms and apply it to your face with circular strokes in an upward direction. The entire process can be left overnight so that the herbs work effectively.
Refrain from applying an excessive amount of any product since overapplication can cause the pores to clog. In addition, always apply the oil to clean skin and give yourself at least two to three weeks of nightly application in order to see any changes in your skin.