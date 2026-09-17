Why is this ancient facial oil still relevant to get radiant skin?

Trends in modern skin care may change rapidly, but nothing can match traditional knowledge. One such highly respected and old remedy that has found new life in the modern era is the use of kumkumadi oil, which is a golden formula for improving your skin from within. Based on traditional medicine, this multi-ingredient formula improves skin health by addressing the root causes.

What does Ayurveda say about kumkumadi oil for the face?

In Ayurvedic medicine, healthy skin is dependent on the regulation of bhrajak pitta, which is the energy that controls complexion, complexion absorption and lustre. When such energy gets affected by various factors like stress from the environment, diet, or even sunlight, skin exposed to these factors will have poor complexion. This oil works on deep skin tissues to regulate complexion using the power of varnya, or complexion-enhancing herbs.