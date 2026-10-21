How to add warmth and texture to your home using natural fibres

Designers have moved away from high-shine, all-white interiors and towards something more tactile. The easiest way to warm up any scheme is to bring in materials that have a story — wood that shows its grain, fibres that are hand-woven, stone and linen that age beautifully.Here is a 5-point edit combining classic interior tricks with natural fibre ideas:
Anchor with a natural fibre rug
Start with the floor. A jute rug is the ultimate neutral foundation — durable, earthy, and it works with everything from Scandi to traditional. For busier areas like an entryway or kitchen, switch to sisal or coir. Sisal, made from agave, is incredibly strong and biodegradable, while coir from coconut husks is moisture-resistant. Seagrass is another brilliant option as it is naturally stain-resistant and its subtle weave adds depth without competing with furniture.
Bring in raw wood and rattan furniture
Swap a cold, steel extractor or a wall of built-in gloss units for something with texture. A freestanding wooden pantry, a reclaimed wood coffee table, or a rattan armchair instantly makes a kitchen or living room feel softer and more lived-in. Even small moves help — woven rattan placemats on a bare oak table, or a bamboo pendant light hung in a pair over an island for that artisanal, modern-meets-traditional look.
Let storage be your decoration
This is the best trick from African-inspired interiors. Instead of plastic bins, use sisal or seagrass baskets. They come in all sizes, are lightweight, and are perfect for blankets, toys, logs or plants. Stack a few in the living room, tuck one in the bathroom for towels, or mount shallow baskets on a wall in an abstract arrangement for instant texture that is also useful.
Add wall texture with raffia and woven art
Flat, painted walls can feel cold. Raffia wall hangings — made from raffia palm fibres — create intricate patterns that act like art. Coir wall hangings do the same, highlighting the raw texture of the fibre. They are ideal focal points in a bedroom or living room and pair beautifully with white ceramics, fresh foliage and ceramic vases.
Layer with linen, clay and living green
Complete the look with soft layers. Think 100% linen napkins, wool or mohair throws, unglazed ceramics and hand-blown glass for light reflection. Paint in earthy, grounded shades like stone, clay or sage rather than brilliant white. Then add greenery — not just cut flowers, but potted trees and plants in coir planters, which are breathable, retain moisture for healthy roots, and are fully compostable.
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