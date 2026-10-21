How to add warmth and texture to your home using natural fibres

Bring in raw wood and rattan furniture

Swap a cold, steel extractor or a wall of built-in gloss units for something with texture. A freestanding wooden pantry, a reclaimed wood coffee table, or a rattan armchair instantly makes a kitchen or living room feel softer and more lived-in. Even small moves help — woven rattan placemats on a bare oak table, or a bamboo pendant light hung in a pair over an island for that artisanal, modern-meets-traditional look.

Let storage be your decoration

This is the best trick from African-inspired interiors. Instead of plastic bins, use sisal or seagrass baskets. They come in all sizes, are lightweight, and are perfect for blankets, toys, logs or plants. Stack a few in the living room, tuck one in the bathroom for towels, or mount shallow baskets on a wall in an abstract arrangement for instant texture that is also useful.