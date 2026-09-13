Out of shelf space? Here are 5 creative ways to store your books

A rack for plates makes the perfect makeshift book holder, especially for shorter volumes. Hang one, or several in a row, to create a little corner for your books.
Think outside the box, or, in this case, use one. Wooden crates and sturdy boxes can be transformed into shelves that are full of character. Paint them in your favourite colours and Stack or mount them in different patterns.
Give your coffee table a more purpose by turning it into a home for your books. Stack a few favourites underneath or on top, and use sturdy volumes as a base for knick-knacks, plants or a table lamp.
The best ideas are sometimes right under your nose, or in this case, under your feet. Stack books directly on the floor to create an intentional display, or make use of an alcove, empty corner or other unutilised space.
Look at old objects with fresh eyes. A sturdy briefcase on a stool or mounted on the wall, a non-working refrigerator or even an old television set with the screen removed can become wonderfully quirky book storage. Repurposing forgotten pieces gives your collection a home while adding plenty of personality to your living space.