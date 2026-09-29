Bharatanatyam guru Geeta Chandran's home is about living with the culture

The home is filled with found, picked up or repurposed objectsDownstairs, upstairs

Downstairs is the studio of Padma Shri awardee Geeta Chandran, a Bharatanatyam dancer and guru. A painting of baby Krishna with Yashoda is among the first pieces Rajiv points out. It helps her students understand the world behind Thaye Yashoda—the relationship, the emotion and the imagery that sit behind the choreography. And the song started playing in the head before he finished explaining.

Suddenly, there were memories of performances and kutcheris. Bhava. Rasa. The feeling that lives in a performance and the feeling that travels from it to the spectator. Here, those ideas did not feel like something being explained. They seemed to be sitting quietly among the paintings and sculptures.

“So, whether it is visual art, whether it is forms and shapes, whether it is textures, whether it is colours, whether it is music, rhythm, philosophy, the whole spiritual, all this is very important because it is not just learning a piece, it is learning the whole piece. By giving it context, it will blossom,” says Rajiv.

Rajiv’s grandmother has found a new life here through objects that once belonged to her kitchen. Ladles, karandis and a thavi are arranged on a stand, topped with her large bindi. Geeta’s old practice sarees form the backdrop.

At the entrance, wooden gods and goddesses from Jaipur hang from the ceiling alongside more familiar forms. A stone Ganesha sits against a red wall, accepting flowers and offerings. “He loves sitting here, accepting all the flowers and offerings,” Rajiv says.

A Ganesha collection

Upstairs, where the couple lives, there is almost an army of smaller Ganeshas gathered from different parts of India. One, made by a tribal artist, is unusual enough to look like contemporary art in a Western museum. The collection has built itself slowly over three or four decades—from small shops in Chennai, from places the couple travelled to, from objects that caught their eye and from a time when prints were not valued as highly as they are now.

And that is where the house quietly overturns the first impression from the gate. Not everything here is expensive. Some pieces cost very little; some were found, picked up or repurposed. The point was never to fill the house with valuable things.

Rajiv sees it differently. It is not about money, but about passion—about living with the culture they are part of, in every sense. An old kitchen implement can sit beside a painting, while a small object picked up somewhere can hold its own among more obviously artful pieces.