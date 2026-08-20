Your weekly Angel Forecast: August 21–29, 2026 — Discover your zodiac’s message

Your Angel Forecast for August 23–29, 2026, is here! This week brings fresh energy, meaningful signs, and gentle guidance for every zodiac sign. Your angels may be highlighting areas of love, career, money, relationships, and personal growth, helping you recognise where to move forward and where to pause. Stay open to unexpected messages, trust your intuition, and pay attention to the little moments that seem too perfectly timed to be a coincidence. Explore your zodiac sign to discover what your Angel Forecast may have in store for the week ahead.
There is so much to accomplish. Make a very detailed plan, and do not share it with others until it has materialised. You are being watched by someone kind. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Your success will intimidate others. Do not look back; move on.
Lucky colour: Pista green
A great deal of activity is lined up, provided you are ready to face any challenges. Maintain your communication skills, as they will bring you great success. Stability and efficiency are on the cards, with a promise that your plans will take off miraculously. Your worry is unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire.
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Your association with someone or something is coming full circle. A very happy ending leads to a new beginning. Focus your energies on spiritual guidance. Release the past; there is a more enriching future ahead. Let the past go. Good riddance. Spiritual awakening and mental peace should be your priorities.
Lucky colours: Powder blue, off-white
A positive new emotional experience is manifesting. Fulfilling romantic relationships with deep and lasting spiritual insights are indicated. An excellent opportunity will be offered to you. Enhancing your skills and knowledge will help you in the future. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Pay attention to situations or topics that make your heart flutter.
Lucky colours: Grey, black, purple
It is important to have balance. Working multiple jobs or projects at once can be very mentally and physically draining. Making work life more enjoyable can resolve the issue to a great extent. Ambitious plans will work out only if you take charge of the situation. Do not waste your energies worrying about the future. All is good and will be even better in the future.
Lucky colour: White
Life is wonderful; thrive through the power of positive thinking. An inspiring success awaits. Find strength and grace through kindness, self-confidence and forgiveness. Do not let others intimidate you. Avoid shortcuts, and remember that working alone may not be the best way forward.
Lucky colour: Salmon pink
Professionally, your plans will work out very well. Financial success is guaranteed, and using your resources wisely is advisable. A wonderful new idea is manifesting. Do not allow bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Clear up communication problems with others. A situation has ended, and you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you.
Lucky colours: Dark blue, bright pink
Release the past; you will grow from this situation. Time heals all wounds. A dream-come-true situation is manifesting. Believe in yourself rather than relying on others' advice. A happy ending will lead to a new beginning. Face your fears; this is a good time to work on your shortcomings.
Lucky colours: Magenta, mauve
It is time to move quickly while choosing logic over emotions. Changes are sudden and in your favour. Make a wish, as the Gods of good luck are favouring you now. Keeping your eyes on the bigger picture while leaving the details to others is going to work in your favour.
Lucky colours: Rust, orange
A gift of passion, new opportunities and inspiration is coming your way. A chance to do something amazing awaits you. A sense of wonder will mesmerise you. It is time to take action. Your instincts will guide you. Your plans will work out very well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely.
Lucky colours: Rose red, light pink
A great deal of activity with sudden and immediate results is indicated. Keep your communication skills crisp and clear. Ambitious plans will work out only if you learn to delegate duties. A situation will end because it no longer serves your life's purpose. Surrounding yourself with wise teachers and friends will ease your suffering and provide you with great support.
Lucky colours: Lavender, yellow
It is time to move quickly while choosing logic over emotions. Working multiple jobs or projects can put you in a difficult situation. Protection from the evil eye is advised. Seek guidance from experts and do not ignore your intuitive powers. A positive new emotional experience is arising.
Lucky colours: Sea green, teal green