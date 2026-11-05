Angel Forecast (November 8 to November 14, 2026): Here’s what the Angels have in store for you

You must stand up for what you believe in. It is important to confidently defend your actions. Even if you are in the minority, you must have the courage of your convictions and stand your ground. Pay close attention to what is happening around you. You may need to say no to people in positions of power to protect yourself or those you care about. Something better is waiting for you. The way you have evolved has convinced you that there must be more to life. Your search for answers will be rewarded at this time. It is time to leave the past behind and embrace a brand-new version of yourself. On the work front, keep your eyes firmly on the bigger picture you wish to manifest. Leave the finer details to others to handle.

Lucky colour: Orange