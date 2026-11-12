Chronic inflammation: The hidden reason behind weight gain and poor health

This is also why weight loss becomes difficult. Chronic inflammation can lead to insulin resistance. Metabolism slows, cravings increase, and hormones go out of balance. You may be eating better and moving more, yet the scale does not move. But the good news is that inflammation responds quickly to simple changes as well. Try making these few practical changes and see your body respond better:

Chew your food well. This starts digestion properly and reduces the load on your gut.

Reduce packaged and ultra-processed foods. Cook more meals at home so you control the oil, salt and ingredients.

Include natural anti-inflammatory foods that are already part of the Indian kitchen: turmeric, ginger, garlic, onions, cinnamon, tomatoes, fresh vegetables and fruits.

Try a short period of more plant-focused meals and notice how your body feels. Many people also feel lighter when they reduce heavy, non-veg and dairy for a couple of weeks.

Adequate movement, better sleep and lower stress further help the inflammation switch turn off.

You do not need extreme measures. You need consistency with simple, real food and daily habits that calm the body instead of constantly stimulating it. When inflammation comes down, immunity works better, digestion improves, joints feel easier, energy returns, and weight loss becomes more responsive.

Take care of the inflammation, and many other things begin to fall into place.

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