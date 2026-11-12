How doodling can boost focus and spark creativity

That is why a person doodling through a long meeting often remembers more than the person sitting perfectly still trying hard to concentrate. That same in-between state is where creativity lives. Doodling brings together two parts of the brain that rarely talk to each other in structured work. One part wanders, makes loose associations, and replays memories. The other part evaluates, organises, and decides. When you doodle, both stay on.

You are not trying to draw something good, so there is no fear of getting it wrong. A circle becomes a face, a face becomes a character, a squiggle becomes a layout for a problem you have been stuck on for days. The hand leads, and the mind follows, quietly making connections it would not make if you were staring at a blank screen waiting for a brilliant idea to arrive.

There is a physical calm to it too. The repetitive motion of a pen moving across paper is meditative, almost like breathing. Studies have found that doodling increased blood flow to the frontal cortex and lowered cortisol, the stress hormone, even in people who did not consider themselves artistic. It is not about producing art. It is about giving your nervous system something simple to do while your thoughts settle.