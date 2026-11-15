Cold showers: Are there real health benefits?

To cool the body’s tissues for therapeutic reasons, cold therapy, also called cryotherapy, uses exposure to cold temperatures. Cold showers are one of the ways to apply cold therapy. They involve lowering the water temperature to below 60°F (approximately 15.5°C) for two to three minutes at a time.

Why cold showers could be good for you

While research in this area is still limited, a quick blast of cold water may offer some benefits. Here are a few:

1. Boost your immunity

Even if it is for just a few minutes, switching from a warm to a cold shower may have some health benefits. Cold exposure can stimulate the body's stress response and influence immune activity. An article by UCLA Health reports that a study in the Netherlands found that people who switched to cold showers for 30, 60 or 90 seconds over 90 days reported 29 per cent fewer sick days than those who continued with their usual showers. However, this does not necessarily mean they had fewer infections.

2. Fight depression

While research is still ongoing, the findings so far are encouraging. Some studies suggest that cold-water exposure may help improve mood and reduce anxiety. However, there is not enough evidence to establish cold showers as a treatment for depression.

3. Improve circulation

Cold water causes blood vessels near the skin to constrict, redirecting blood towards the body's core. As the body warms up again, the blood vessels expand. This process may temporarily influence circulation. Cold showers may also help relieve some post-exercise discomfort, although their long-term benefits for circulation are not yet established.

4. Increase metabolism

As your body tries to stay warm under a cold shower, it expends energy, resulting in a temporary increase in metabolic activity. However, the calorie expenditure is likely to be modest and is not a substitute for healthy eating and regular exercise.

5. Ease muscle soreness

Blood vessels tighten when the body comes in contact with cold temperatures. This causes blood to move towards the body's core and vital organs. As the body warms up again, the blood vessels expand, allowing blood to flow back to the tissues. Cold exposure may help reduce inflammation and ease muscle soreness, which can occur a day or two after strenuous exercise. However, the evidence for cold showers specifically is limited.

6. Relieve localised pain

Studies suggest that cold exposure can influence the brain's perception of pain, helping provide temporary pain relief. It may also help reduce inflammation and discomfort in certain situations.

How to use your shower as cold therapy

If you work out regularly, you may consider incorporating cold showers into your routine, provided you are comfortable with them. Here are a few points to remember:

Keep the water temperature below 60°F (15.5°C).

Take it slow: Start with 30 seconds of cold water. Work your way up to a minute and slowly increase the duration to two or three minutes.

You can also take a warm shower followed by a cold one. Start with a warm shower for three minutes, followed by a cold shower for one minute. Repeat the pattern three times and always end with the cold shower, if comfortable.

There is no need to force yourself to endure very cold water. Stop if you experience dizziness, breathlessness or unusual discomfort.

Health considerations

While cold showers are generally tolerated by healthy individuals, sudden exposure to cold water can put stress on the cardiovascular system. It is best to consult your primary care physician before trying cold showers if you have heart disease, uncontrolled high blood pressure, cold urticaria or Raynaud's syndrome.

Is there any time of day that is best to take a cold shower?

The morning may be a good time to take a cold shower. Cold exposure can increase alertness and stimulate the nervous system, making it a possible wake-up tool. Since it may also temporarily improve your mood, it can make for a refreshing morning routine. However, there is limited evidence that morning showers offer greater health benefits than those taken at other times of the day. Some people may also find that cold exposure close to bedtime makes it harder to relax and fall asleep.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin