All you need to do is make a little extra effort to start your day with a protein-packed meal—because it is worth it. But always remember to combine protein with carbohydrates for steadier energy levels, fewer signs of fatigue and a better mood throughout the day.

But how much protein is the right amount at breakfast for optimal benefits?

How Much Protein Should You Have at Breakfast?

According to studies, 25–30 g of protein per meal is a good target, and this includes breakfast.

To build muscle and support metabolic health, protein is an essential macronutrient. Alongside healthy fats and high-fibre vegetables, regular protein intake is necessary to provide the body with essential amino acids.

The recommended 25–30 g of protein at breakfast can help blunt post-meal glucose spikes and curb cravings and hunger.

The FDA recommends that adults consume around 0.36 g of protein per pound of body weight daily. This amounts to approximately 58 g for someone weighing 160 lbs. However, this is the minimum requirement to prevent protein deficiency, not necessarily the amount needed to support optimal health and muscle function.

For optimal health and overall well-being, many experts recommend consuming nearly twice the FDA's minimum daily protein requirement.

It is important to remember that your exact protein needs can vary based on your age, weight, activity levels, whether you are pregnant, and whether you are trying to build muscle or lose body fat.

For instance, adults over 55 may need more protein to maintain muscle mass and support healthy ageing. Aim for around 30–40 g of protein per meal.

Why you should prioritise protein at breakfast

Studies show that starting the day with a protein-packed meal can help you reach your total daily protein target. Protein is more effective than carbohydrates at satisfying hunger, especially when you consume a serving of at least 20–30 g.

When you include more protein in your diet, you feel fuller for longer, experience fewer mid-morning cravings and are more likely to maintain balanced eating habits throughout the day.

Research has also found that eating more protein at breakfast may help lower blood pressure and increase levels of ‘good’ HDL cholesterol.

Maintaining healthy blood glucose levels and minimising spikes can offer several benefits, including better mood, appetite control, energy and sleep, while supporting long-term blood sugar health.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin