Can fitness trackers increase stress? The hidden downsides of health tracking

The desire for self-improvement and to cultivate healthy habits means we rely on fitness trackers. However when users fall short of their goals, this constant flow of data can become a source of stress and anxiety.

This fixation on numbers can lead to an unhealthy relationship with exercise and self-worth, according to behavioural health experts.

Stress, anxiety, and the pressure to perform

Physiological signs of stress can be tracked by modern fitness trackers. Your sleep quality and heart rate are traced to help recognise stress triggers. But on the contrary, this tracking can amplify anxiety. For example, poor sleep scores or low activity levels can intensify feelings of inadequacy and discouragement.

Those with anxiety disorders, depression, or a history of disordered eating, these devices can be especially problematic, leading to obsessive behaviours and even exercise addiction. For both physical and mental health, data-driven perfection often comes at the expense of rest and recovery.

Downside of comparison

Fitness trackers can detect early signs of depression, and they can help with early intervention. It is not possible to fully rely on these imperfect metrics, as doing so can exacerbate depressive symptoms.

Many devices encourage users to compare their metrics with others, leading to social comparison. This can lead to low self-esteem and deepen feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness.

Behavioural health experts sound the alarm

Therapists report a rise in anxiety and depressive symptoms linked to the pressure and data overload these devices can create. While fitness trackers can be valuable tools for some, mental health professionals emphasise that they are not universally beneficial and can be harmful for vulnerable individuals.

How to maintain a healthy balance

• Treat metrics as guides, not grades.

• Limit checking metrics and take breaks from the device.

• Listen to your body and prioritise how you feel

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin