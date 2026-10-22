How high humidity drains your energy and affects your health

The human body maintains its core temperature through evaporative cooling, a process in which sweat evaporates from the skin and carries away heat. When this mechanism becomes less effective, your body must compensate by increasing cardiovascular output and making metabolic adjustments, which can significantly increase energy expenditure.

What Does High Humidity Mean?

Humidity refers to the amount of water vapour present in the air. When temperatures rise, the body tries to cool itself by sweating. Moisture from sweat coats the skin and evaporates, helping to lower body temperature. However, when the air already contains a high level of moisture, sweat cannot evaporate as efficiently, making it harder for the body to cool down.

Indoor humidity levels of 30 to 50 per cent are generally considered comfortable. Levels above 60 per cent are often regarded as high.

For most outdoor activities, humidity levels of up to 50 per cent are generally more comfortable. When humidity rises above this level, you may begin to feel sticky and uncomfortable. At levels above 70 per cent, the body's ability to cool itself through sweat evaporation can be significantly affected, particularly in hot weather.

How High Humidity Can Cause Health Problems

High humidity can make it harder for the body to regulate its temperature, increasing the risk of overheating and heat-related illnesses. It can also contribute to other health concerns.

Dehydration: Excessive sweating can lead to fluid loss, causing symptoms such as muscle cramps, dizziness and fatigue.

Joint discomfort: Some people report increased joint stiffness and discomfort during humid weather, although the relationship between humidity and joint symptoms varies.

Allergies and respiratory problems: Damp conditions can encourage the growth of mould and dust mites, which may trigger allergic reactions in susceptible people. Symptoms can include itchy eyes, nasal congestion and respiratory discomfort.

How High Humidity Affects Sleep Quality

High humidity can also affect sleep quality. When the bedroom is humid, it can feel stuffy and uncomfortable, making it harder for the body to cool down during sleep.

Poor sweat evaporation can contribute to restlessness and lighter sleep, leaving you feeling less refreshed in the morning. Even if you spend your usual number of hours in bed, disrupted sleep may leave you feeling tired during the day. So yes, humidity can affect your sleep and make you feel lethargic or tired during the day.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin