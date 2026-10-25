Does wearing your birthstone bring good luck?

People in the olden days believed that wearing your birthstone brought good luck. According to folklore, a stone was most powerful during “its” month, and some even owned all 12 to rotate through the year. This is the origin of the idea that wearing jewellery containing your birthstone is said to bring you good luck.

More Than Just Good Luck

It is believed that a birthstone will bring not just good luck and protection, but also good health, healing or calmness, and strength to get through difficult times. However, these are not proven effects. So treat them as a story, but wear them because all stones are beautiful. Wear them without expecting anything.

Why Birthstone Jewellery Makes a Meaningful Gift

Whatever said and done, birthstone jewellery makes a heartfelt gift. If you don’t believe a word of it, that’s fine too.

The beauty of it is that it is personal and feels tied to you. There is a purpose behind why you are wearing it. It’s a built-in keepsake. Family pieces holding each child’s stone turn jewellery into a memento you wear, not a charm you store away. It makes a great and easy gifting option, as the month does the choosing and the meaning is instant.

That’s also why birthstone pieces make such lovely gifts for mothers and grandmothers. A bracelet or necklace holding the stones of her children or grandchildren says, “this is my family” without a word—a benefit no superstition needs to explain.

Can You Wear Your Birthstone Every Day?

The best part is that some of these gems are tough enough for daily wear. Diamond (April), ruby (July) and sapphire (September), along with most quartz-family stones such as amethyst (February) and citrine (November), rank high on the hardness scale.

The stones that you need to wear with a little more care include emerald (May), opal (October), pearl (June) and peridot (August). These are softer or more delicate, so they prefer a protective setting and a gentler routine.

Setting matters too. A stone tucked into a bracelet or pendant is better shielded than one perched high on a ring that you bump against things all day.

So, can you wear birthstone jewellery every day? In almost every case, yes.

Does it bring luck? Not proven!

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin