Why you should eat nuts every day: 7 health benefits to know

1. Unsaturated fats

Nuts are loaded with what we call the "good" fats. The monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in nuts lower "bad" cholesterol, and increase good cholesterol.

2. Plant protein

If you are on a vegan diet, nuts can be a good source of plant protein, which is good for the heart and kidneys.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Many nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are healthy fatty acids. Studies show that they may reduce cardiovascular mortality, non-fatal heart attacks, and coronary heart disease.

4. Digestive health

If you suffer from constipation, a handful of nuts can add the much-needed fiber for bowel movement. Fiber also makes you feel full, so you eat less.