Why you should eat nuts every day: 7 health benefits to know

If you want to follow a healthy diet, include nuts in your diet, as they are good for the heart. Nuts are filled with unsaturated fats and other nutrients. They are a great snack that will keep you feeling full. Even when you are on the go, you can carry a handful with you, as they are easy to pack. An added advantage is that some nuts don't cost much.
1. Unsaturated fats
Nuts are loaded with what we call the "good" fats. The monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in nuts lower "bad" cholesterol, and increase good cholesterol.
2. Plant protein
If you are on a vegan diet, nuts can be a good source of plant protein, which is good for the heart and kidneys.
3. Omega-3 fatty acids
Many nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are healthy fatty acids. Studies show that they may reduce cardiovascular mortality, non-fatal heart attacks, and coronary heart disease.
4. Digestive health
If you suffer from constipation, a handful of nuts can add the much-needed fiber for bowel movement. Fiber also makes you feel full, so you eat less.
5. Promotes skin health
Many nuts, especially almonds, are packed with vitamin E to protect and nourish your skin.
6. Lower cholesterol
Nuts are also a source of a protein building block called L-arginine. Some research suggests that L-arginine may lower blood pressure, boost overall blood vessel health, and improve cholesterol. However, you need to be careful about the quality or portion size that you eat, as nuts are high in calories.
7. Aids in weight management
Nuts are rich in protein and fiber, which help you feel full and prevent overeating. This can ultimately lead to weight loss.
Does it matter what kind of nuts I eat?
While all nuts are good for health, some are healthier than others. For example, walnuts have high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids.
Almonds, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, and pecans also are heart healthy. So are peanuts—though they are not a nut but a legume, like beans. It's best to choose unsalted or unsweetened nuts. Adding salt or sugar to nuts may cancel out their heart-healthy benefits.