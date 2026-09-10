Angel Forecast for September 11–September 17, 2026: Divine guidance for the week ahead

From September 13 to September 19, your Angel Forecast explores the energies revolving around finances, love, work, money, connections and inner growth. Sometimes, guidance must just appear through a chance encounter, a sudden realisation or a feeling you simply can’t shake, like they say, 'lightning may strike'. Read what do you have in store for your zodiac sign
Enjoy the show. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release any regrets and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining. A situation may arise where you will be advised to use your communication skills and maintain your integrity. There are plenty of activities and action lined up for the coming weeks. There is so much to accomplish, provided you keep your emotions in check.
Lucky colour: Rose pink
Financial abundance and new business or employment opportunities are on the cards. Expect to sign new documents, receive a job promotion or encounter a new job opportunity. You are a very powerful person, both spiritually and mentally. This is an asset that may intimidate others. Do not worry; keep charging ahead. You are now ready to face any challenges. Open the gates and break free from the clichés. Seek spiritual guidance to help with imbalanced emotions.
Lucky colours: Beige, salmon pink
This is a very crucial time to make some important decisions. Release yourself from whatever is holding you back. Detox your body, mind and soul, and do not worry about your future, as your concerns may stem from a lack of self-confidence. Release yourself and set yourself free.
You have the ability to nurture yourself and those you love, even within limited resources. Your ability to make anything look more beautiful and valuable, creating lifelong memories in the process, is an asset that you possess. Your wise advice will be highly appreciated. It is time to release the past and let go of the bitterness. A more enriching future awaits you.
Lucky colour: White
If you are planning to start a new family, then this is the right time for you. Starting a new life and finding your life purpose are the goals for this week. With a forgiving and compassionate review of the past, it is time to move in the right direction.
Avoid taking shortcuts and seek guidance if you are in trouble. Working alone may not be the best answer. Review all the details before proceeding. This is an excellent time to enhance your knowledge and skills. If you are consulting an expert, do your homework before making any decisions. It is time to get to work.
Lucky colours: White, sky blue
Don't burn yourself out! Ask your Angels for helpful people to lighten your load. Working too many hours and trying too hard to please others can be exhausting. Your worries regarding the future are unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire and release any feelings of regret or worry to your Ascended Masters.
A gift of fashion, opportunity and inspiration is coming your way. This is your golden chance to do something amazing, with a sense of wonder, and bring to life something you have always manifested.
Lucky colour: Rustic orange
This is your birthday month, and your karmic cycle is coming to completion. Your spiritual journey begins, and good luck is on its way too. Success in life will come through objective compromise. You win some and you lose some. With plenty of self-control and patience, this is the time for you to make some important decisions.
A toxic situation from the past is coming to a conclusion, and this week you will finally feel free. New opportunities for happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you and welcome the new beginning.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
Do what you love! This is a time of great personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring you great results. It is important to maintain a balance between your work and personal life.
Working on multiple tasks at once can be a little overwhelming. As long as you enjoy what you are doing, this too shall be a memorable time for you. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release any sense of regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining.
Lucky colour: Teal green
There is so much to accomplish. With all the support and blessings around you, this will be an ideal year ahead. Follow your heart and make decisions accordingly. Be clear about what you want and make your choices accordingly.
Detox your body, mind and soul. Seek divine blessings and guidance, and adopt a sattvic lifestyle for a few days.
Lucky colour: Purple
Yes! It is safe for you to trust people. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion. This is your lucky week!
New resources of financial abundance, time and support are coming your way. A change in job or a promotion will be the highlight of this week. Love and blessings will fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members are indicated. A happily ever after awaits you.
Lucky colours: Sage green, beige
Two hearts dedicated to creating something wonderful. Kindred spirits. Don't give up on those you love. Prosperity will arise from wise planning. It is time to take your plans to the next step.
Optimistic travel plans will be rewarded with great results and new associations. Your plans will work out in your favour. Professional and financial success are indicated. Use your resources wisely.
Lucky colour: Sunrise orange
Determination and self-control will lead to career advancement. Your success will be rewarded and acknowledged by others. It is important to maintain balance. Working on multiple jobs or projects can be a little overwhelming. Making work life fun will ease your fatigue.
Stability and efficiency are foreseen. Taking full charge of a situation will give you the authority you need. Ambitious plans are on the cards.
Lucky colour: Golden, white, lavender
A sudden revelation will offer you freedom. Break free from procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings. You know exactly what to do in life.
The benefit of your own experience, or that of an elderly woman, will guide you in the right direction. This is a time to focus on your career rather than relationships. The Wheel of Fortune will favour you now. New beginnings and an end to delays are indicated. A change in direction will offer you complete freedom and happiness.
Lucky colours: Purple, midnight blue