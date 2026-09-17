Get rid of dark circles: Sleep, diet and skincare tips

Lately with all the festivities around, many of us have been staying up late for parties and get-togethers. And almost everyone I speak to is noticing darker circles under their eyes. The simplest and most important step is better sleep. But dark circles are not only about lack of rest. They can also come from genetics, allergies, sinus issues, nasal congestion, fluid retention, hormone shifts, hyperpigmentation, ageing, or too much sun exposure. Because we spend so much time outdoors, our skin often gets tanned. Applying a little pure coconut oil around the eyes at night can gently support the skin as it recovers while you sleep. Still, the foundation remains good rest. Aim for good quality of uninterrupted sleep. That deep sleep phase is when much of the body’s natural repair and detoxification happens.
It also helps to cut back on processed and junk foods. These can slow blood flow and make dark circles more noticeable. Instead, lean on foods rich in antioxidants. They support skin tone, reduce oxidative stress, and help the body clear out what it does not need. Some of the best everyday options include fruits and veggies like strawberries, pomegranate, grapes, oranges, plums, pineapple, kiwi, grapefruit, carrots, cucumber, red cabbage, peppers, parsley, spinach, lemon, beetroot, etc, and nuts like almonds, walnuts, etc.
Before bed, take a few minutes for slow deep breathing. It calms the nervous system and makes it easier to slip into proper rest. And please keep drinking enough water. Even in cooler weather, aim for two and a half to three litres a day, keeping your activity in mind. Steady hydration improves circulation and skin elasticity, which can soften the look of dark patches. If your dark circles are mainly genetic, they may improve more slowly or not disappear completely. That is okay. Keep following these habits anyway. They still support healthier, brighter-looking skin over time, and here are a few more practical tips that are easy to follow:
Keep a cool, slightly elevated sleep position. Use an extra pillow so your head is a little higher than your heart. This simple change reduces fluid pooling under the eyes overnight and can make morning puffiness less noticeable.
Gently massage the under-eye area with clean fingers for one minute each night using a light upward and outward motion. You can do this with a drop of coconut oil or just on clean skin. It encourages better lymph flow and helps clear mild congestion.
Protect the eye area from the sun every day. Wear sunglasses when you step outside and apply a mild sunscreen if you are outdoors for longer. Sun exposure deepens pigmentation, so consistent protection prevents the circles from becoming darker.
Small, steady habits make a real difference. Be kind to yourself through this festive season and give your body the rest and care it needs.
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