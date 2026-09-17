Get rid of dark circles: Sleep, diet and skincare tips

It also helps to cut back on processed and junk foods. These can slow blood flow and make dark circles more noticeable. Instead, lean on foods rich in antioxidants. They support skin tone, reduce oxidative stress, and help the body clear out what it does not need. Some of the best everyday options include fruits and veggies like strawberries, pomegranate, grapes, oranges, plums, pineapple, kiwi, grapefruit, carrots, cucumber, red cabbage, peppers, parsley, spinach, lemon, beetroot, etc, and nuts like almonds, walnuts, etc.

Before bed, take a few minutes for slow deep breathing. It calms the nervous system and makes it easier to slip into proper rest. And please keep drinking enough water. Even in cooler weather, aim for two and a half to three litres a day, keeping your activity in mind. Steady hydration improves circulation and skin elasticity, which can soften the look of dark patches. If your dark circles are mainly genetic, they may improve more slowly or not disappear completely. That is okay. Keep following these habits anyway. They still support healthier, brighter-looking skin over time, and here are a few more practical tips that are easy to follow: