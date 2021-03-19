With the sun getting stronger and the temperature rising steadily, luncheons might not be a pleasant idea in weekends. Staying back at home is the only option and that makes the weekend, especially lunch hours lazy. However, you can cook a storm and make it interesting. Try some classic recipes which can be extremely comforting and gastronomically rewarding. We list two recipes here:

Sukto

Requirements:

Vegetables/Sabji 500 g (Bitter Gourd, Drumstick, Green Banana, Sweet Potato, Brinjal, Raddish, Beans, Shim, Bori, Barbati, Potatoes), Cookme Sukto Masala Mix 10 g (2 tsp), Clarified Butter (Ghee).

How to prepare:

Take a bowl, mix ‘Cookme Sukto Masala Mix’ with water to make a thick paste. Heat 1 tbsp oil in kadhai and fry bori and bitter gourd and keep them aside. Now add other vegetables in oil and fry lightly. Add salt to taste and water as per requirement. When the vegetables are cooked, add the paste made with ‘Cookme Sukto Mix’ in it along with fried bitter gourd and bori. Cook for some time on low flame. Add sugar to taste and ghee as per requirement.

Ingredients

White Mustard, Cumin, Aniseed (Small), Coriander, Ginger Powder, Fenugreek, Bay Leaf, Black Cumin, Red Mustard, Parsley, Cinnamon (Dalchini), Clove, Cardamom (Small)

Butter Chicken

Requirements:

Chicken 1kg, Butter 60g, Cream 60 ml, Cookme Butter Chicken Mix 50g, Salt to taste

How to prepare:

Brush chicken pieces with little butter and grill them and keep aside. Take a bowl, mix the entire amount of ‘Cookme Butter Chicken Mix’ with water to make a thick paste and keep aside. Fry grilled chicken in a pan with a little oil and paste made with ‘Cookme Butter Chicken Mix’. Add salt to taste and water from time to time till the chicken is cooked. Add 50 g butter and simmer on low flame. Add 60 ml cream, mix well and cook for some time. Serve hot.

* For better test use boneless chicken.

Ingredients

Tomato, Red Chilli, Milk Solids, Refined Wheat Flour, Onion, Coriander, KasuriMethi, Sugar, Iodized Salt, Cashewnut, Ginger, Garlic, Mango, White Pepper.