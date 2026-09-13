The etiquette of ending a friendship

There is no official breakup protocol for friendships. No one tells you when it is time to stop sending memes, when you are allowed to leave a group chat, or whether you are supposed to return the T-shirt your friend left at your house three years ago. Romantic relationships at least come with a language for endings. Friendships tend to just... fade.

When you’ve outgrown a friendship

Sometimes that is what you want exactly. You reply a little later, make fewer plans, stop initiating conversations and quietly let the friendship find its natural distance. If the other person gets the hint, everyone moves on without having to sit across from each other and announce that something has ended.

And honestly, sometimes friendships do end this way. There is no big fight, no dramatic final conversation, just fewer phone calls until one day you realise you have not spoken in six months. Nobody is particularly angry. Life just happened.

But sometimes they do not get the hint. Or perhaps you realise that drifting away is actually making you feel worse. If a friendship has become exhausting, one-sided or simply no longer feels good, there is something to be said for having the uncomfortable conversation.

That does not mean arriving with a PowerPoint presentation of everything they have ever done wrong.

A good friendship ending isn't about building a case against someone but explaining where you are. Say what you feel, rather than handing them a list of accusations. “I feel like we have grown apart” lands very differently from “You never care about my life anymore.” The first tells them where you stand. The second invites an argument about whether they are, in fact, a terrible friend.

And if you have never actually told them that something is bothering you, it is worth considering that conversation first. People change and lives get messy. A friend who suddenly disappears into their own problems may be struggling with something you know nothing about. Not every difficult phase needs to become a farewell.

But there are friendships where you have tried. You have talked, forgiven, adjusted and tried again, only to find yourself dreading their name appearing on your phone. Maybe the friendship has become entirely one-sided. Maybe every conversation leaves you depleted. Maybe you simply grew in different directions. Not every ending needs a villain really.

This is also where a little honesty with yourself helps. Are you actually done with this person, or are you angry with them right now? Are you going through a stressful phase and finding everyone irritating? Or have you been feeling this way for months? There is a difference between needing some breathing room and wanting someone out of your life.