It washer search for baby products that were free from carcinogenic chemicals and her struggle with an extremely sensitive acne-prone skin that led young mother Nidhi Govil to come up with her own label Orive in 2012. If you are hard-pressed for time and yet looking for safe, natural and effective skincare products, then Orive can be a good try.

Handmade, customised, natural and sustainable, it promises a complete solution to all your beauty woes. From natural clays, waxes and honey to vegetable butters, natural gels, essential and carrier oils, the label offers a wide array of options to take care of all your skin-related problems. With winter seeping in, the label has just launched a complete foot-and-hand care range to take care of cracked heels and dry hands. All the products are handmade using natural ingredients such as unrefined Kokum butter, castor oil, virgin coconut oil and organic beeswax.

Anti-ageing face oil from Orive

“Beeswax locks in the nourishment and essential oils of peppermint, lavender, and ylang-ylang calm aching muscles and bring relief from pain,” tells Nidhi. We had a chat with the Delhi-based entrepreneur about her easy home remedies and some valuable tips on skincare. Excerpts:

What’s your advice on winter skincare?

During winters, the skin tends to get dry and brittle due to external environmental conditions. So, avoid using products that remove the skin’s natural moisture and oils. Use moisturisers and seed-based oils that are loaded with antioxidants, Omega fatty acids and Vitamins. Products made from natural butter and wax are equally good on the skin.

How can one take care of an acne-prone skin’s dryness issues during winter?

People with acne-prone skin can use a hydrating moisturiser that doesn’t clog the pores, such as aloe vera, honey, rosehip oil, argan oil and shea based ones.

Orive's winter care range

Tell us about some easy home remedies for acne-prone skin?

Honey can do wonders to an acne-prone skin since it’s loaded with antioxidants and is antibacterial and anti-fungal. It not only helps in reducing active acne but also prevents future breakouts while deeply hydrating the skin. There are many other such ingredients including turmeric, cinnamon, green tea, lemon and yoghurt that are good for acne-prone skin.

What are the natural ingredients that can take care of dry skin?



Apply ingredients like fresh cream or malai, paste made from nuts (almonds are the best), organic cow ghee (very nourishing) and exfoliate your skin regularly. Apply heavy-duty moisturisers and use any grain (wheat, millets, rice) powder or sugar for natural exfoliation.

Are essential oils good for all skin types? How does one use them?

No. If used correctly, essential oils can heal the skin but an incorrect choice or usage can cause skin burns, breakouts, phototoxicity, photosensitivity, causing irretrievable damage. Each essential oil has a dermal limit and sensitivity and it should be used only accordingly to that. None of the essential oils should be used without dilution. Please consult a doctor or skin therapist before using any essential oil.

Rs 1,000 onwards. Available online.

sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas