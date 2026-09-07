What is a Michelin Key? These Indian hotels have bagged this award

Like the star system, Michelin Keys are also awarded on a 1-to-3 scale based on anonymous evaluations by Michelin inspectors. Inspectors evaluate hotels using five core criterias such as architecture & design, local integration, consistency & value, individuality and guest experience.

One Key is awarded to hotels with its own character, distinct personality and a level of service that goes well beyond properties in a similar price tier. Two Keys for a memorable property featuring standout design, local character and exceptional service that significantly elevates the travel experience. Three Keys are given for an extraordinary stay at world-class hotels offering ultimate luxury, remarkable service and an unforgettable experience.