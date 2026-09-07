What is a Michelin Key? These Indian hotels have bagged this award

A Michelin Key is an official award distinction given by the Michelin Guide to recognise exceptional hotels around the world. Just as Michelin Stars honour outstanding restaurants, Michelin Keys highlight properties that excel in hospitality, design, character and overall guest experience. The Michelin Key program was officially announced in October 2023 and formally rolled out in April 2024.
Like the star system, Michelin Keys are also awarded on a 1-to-3 scale based on anonymous evaluations by Michelin inspectors. Inspectors evaluate hotels using five core criterias such as architecture & design, local integration, consistency & value, individuality and guest experience.
One Key is awarded to hotels with its own character, distinct personality and a level of service that goes well beyond properties in a similar price tier. Two Keys for a memorable property featuring standout design, local character and exceptional service that significantly elevates the travel experience. Three Keys are given for an extraordinary stay at world-class hotels offering ultimate luxury, remarkable service and an unforgettable experience.
In October 2025, following regional rollouts in over 15 destinations, Michelin held its first unified global Michelin Key awards ceremony in Paris. Good news is that Michelin Keys list also includes hotels in India. The Michelin Guide unveiled its global expansion, awarding 36 hotels across India official Michelin Keys.
Only two properties, Taj Lake Palace (Udaipur) and Taj Falaknuma Palace (Hyderabad) hold Three Keys, while 12 hotels have bagged Two Keys. The list includes Aman-i-Khas, Amanbagh, Raffles Jaipur and Udaipur, Six Senses Fort Barwara, SUJÁN Jawai, The Oberoi Udaivila and The Leela Palace from Rajasthan. Sitara Himalaya (Manali, Himachal Pradesh), The Imperial (New Delhi), The Leela Palace (New Delhi), The Oberoi Amarvilas (Agra, Uttar Pradesh).
One Michelin Key has been given to 22 Hotels across various Taj, The Oberoi and The Leela Palace hotels alongside Narendra Bhawan, RAAS Devigarh, Rajmahal Palace RAAS, Ran Baas The Palace, Six Senses Vana, Soho House, SUJÁN Sher Bagh, The Johri, The Kumaon, The Lodhi and Villa Palladio.