Indulge spots eco-conscious Christmas trees around Kolkata

As environmental consciousness and awareness are becoming an inevitable part of every individual’s life, eco-friendly materials and eco-consciousness are also an imperative part of our immediate surroundings. Many are adopting principles to practice by inculcating eco-conscious materials in our everyday lives and why would festivals be otherwise?

Kolkata has had a range of Christmas trees but of late, Christmas is a festival to spread joy, cheer, and a message towards a better environment. Indulge spots aesthetic Christmas trees with the message around town.

Trash Tree at Café Offbeat

Make Calcutta Relevant Again and Greenwaves Environmental Solutions ushered in the spirit of yuletide with a 10ft Christmas tree made of waste materials. The one-of-a-kind tree was designed by Twirl. store and has been made in collaboration with LaSustaina, Café Offbeat, and Y-East. It was unveiled at Offbeat Café and has been named Trash Tree. This up-cycled tree has e-waste like CDs to regular ones like cha bhaanrs that have been transformed beautifully and given a second lease on life.

Also read: In Mexico, piñatas are not just child's play. They're a 400-year-old tradition

Eco Brick Christmas tree at Elgin Road

Under the initiative of Mrittika Earthy Talks Foundation (MET), an Eco Bricks Christmas tree was recently unveiled at the Fun Street, Elgin Road Christmas celebrations. Standing 6ft tall, the tree consists of more than 200 eco-bricks made with non-recyclable plastics to make it a carbon-conscious tree and also to enlighten people about the harmful effects of plastics, a cause MET deeply advocates for. This installation has been curated with EarthDay Network, Hulladek Recycling, and Greenovation and will stand tall till January 3, 2024; post which these eco-bricks will be dismantled and used for constructing benches at parks.

Also read: Christmas 2023: Learn more about the festival’s history, significance, traditions and more

Eggplant wood tree at Trincas

The tree at the iconic Trincas on Park Street has gone green this year! Made from eggplant wood and installed at the columns inside the restaurant, the Christmas tree is white. It is decorated with hundreds of origami Christmas ornaments like fairies, doves, gifts, socks, bells, etc made from recycled paper which have been made by origami artist Aniket Rathore. The tree is here to stay for the season so catch a quick glimpse and try out some delicious food while you are there.