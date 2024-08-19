Devi Awards Kolkata 2024: Speech by Priti Patel

Dancing in the Light :Priti Patel, dancer

Priti Patel was initiated into the world of dance at the age of five and received her training from eminent Manipuri dance gurus, Late Guru Bipin Singh and the Jhaveri Sisters. She then went on to take lessons in the pre-Vaishnavite dance forms of Thang-ta and Lai Haraoba, the martial and ritualistic forms of the Manipuri dance traditions respectively. With the intention of imparting education in this unique dance tradition, she laid the foundation of a school called Anjika in Kolkata in 1995, which has a dual curriculum that includes movement therapy for children suffering from cerebral palsy. The graceful dance exponent, who is also a Fullbright Fellow, has received several honours including the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi award.