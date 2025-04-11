Summer soirées, seaside breezes and a dash of Hello Kitty

The social butterflies of Chennai continued to flit about, some managing to attend up to three events in a day. And all of that without a hair out of place.

The week began by the coast, at the launch of Beach Terrace’s Sky Deck, an extension to the Greek-themed restaurant on ECR. Everyone really enjoyed the setting, with the sea breeze providing a much-needed respite from the hot weather. We saw lots of fun prints and summery designs, making for Insta-worthy photos along with the restaurant's theme. Guests enjoyed the menu featuring fresh seafood and expertly grilled meats as they chatted about their summer plans.

Meanwhile, back in the city, one of the highlights of the week was the PeroxHello Kitty showcase at The Folly, Amethyst. No surprise that fans of both brands flocked to the venue to check out the special collection as well as to enjoy the fabulously executed installations, some of which were interactive. While I went out of curiosity, I’m not embarrassed to say I took more than a few photographs. I missed the Hello Kitty mascot but came away with temporary tattoos, stickers, and lots of content for Instagram.

The fashion fun continued at Ogaan, with Bindya Talluri and Kavita Bhartia inviting special guests to an evening of installations and conversations. The collab saw works by Pero, Payal Khandwala, Reik and Studio Medium, making for a unique experience. Another highlight was the fact that everyone got to meet and chat with the designers, as well as enjoy an insightful conversation with Payal Khandwala.

On the menu were appetisers by Brod, complemented by some delicious cocktails.