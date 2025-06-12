Rooftop gaming: Delhi's board gamers find their haven at Got Board in Paschim Vihar

Home for the gamers

In sociology, the ‘third place’ is a zone outside home and work where community thrives. With social media’s rise, such spaces have faded. At Got Board, the rooftop isn’t just a venue — it doubles as a second home for Delhi gamers, even newcomers like musician Sagarika Joshi. A serious gamer from Mumbai, Joshi moved to Delhi in February and stumbled upon the space through the web just days after settling in. “It was the first place I went out to,” she recalls. What stood out wasn’t just the collection or but the warmth. “It was very homely and intimate. A great space to wind down — it felt more like home ground.”

The space even welcomes Delhiites who’ve moved away, like Akash Aind, 30, who now works in Amritsar but visits it on his Delhi weekends. “I use my Saturdays to come here,” he says. “Ankit has games that are rare and expensive — and that need players. His space solves both.” Joshi, too, recalls finding German-style board game Hansa Teutonica at Got Board. “It’s hard to find anywhere else. But it was here, and I was so happy. I’ve been coming almost every week just to play that game. We played it for 2–3 sessions straight — even many heavy gamers don’t own it.”

Pal’s growing collection allows players to dive deeper, attracting both casual and hardcore gamers. Levin Kumar, a 21-year-old student and regular, says the variety and the focus on gameplay rather than just being social is the appeal. “At a café, they either have games and food, or you bring your own games. But at Ankit’s, I know I’ll get 400 games.” Another regular, Dev Dogra, agrees. “Here, board games are the highlight. In other places, they’re just a side activity. But here, everyone’s focused.”