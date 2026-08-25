What do different regions of India eat on Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful celebration of the eternal sibling bond, marked by the tying of the sacred rakhi and the joyful exchange of gifts. But like all Indian festivals, the true heart of the celebration ultimately lies in the food. Across the diverse and vibrant landscape of India, families mark this auspicious day with incredibly unique regional delicacies.

A taste of tradition across the country

In the northern states, the festival is heavily synonymous with decadent sweet treats. Ghevar, a honeycomb-like disc made from flour and soaked in rich sugar syrup, completely dominates sweet shops across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Alongside these treats, families traditionally gather for hearty, savoury meals of spicy chhole bhature and bowls of creamy rice kheer.