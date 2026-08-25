What do different regions of India eat on Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful celebration of the eternal sibling bond, marked by the tying of the sacred rakhi and the joyful exchange of gifts. But like all Indian festivals, the true heart of the celebration ultimately lies in the food. Across the diverse and vibrant landscape of India, families mark this auspicious day with incredibly unique regional delicacies.
In the northern states, the festival is heavily synonymous with decadent sweet treats. Ghevar, a honeycomb-like disc made from flour and soaked in rich sugar syrup, completely dominates sweet shops across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Alongside these treats, families traditionally gather for hearty, savoury meals of spicy chhole bhature and bowls of creamy rice kheer.
Travelling west to Maharashtra, Raksha Bandhan often coincides with Narali Purnima, a traditional coconut festival. Here, homes smell deeply of roasted cardamom and melted jaggery as families prepare sweet coconut rice famously known as narali bhaat.
In eastern states such as West Bengal, the sibling celebration feels entirely incomplete without classic dairy-based sweets. Brothers and sisters enthusiastically treat each other to spongy rasgullas, delicately flavoured sandesh and warm bowls of rich payesh to honour their enduring bond.
Down south, the day is marked with elaborate, multi-course vegetarian thalis served on fresh banana leaves, perfectly ending on a sweet note with festive moong dal payasam or vibrant semiya kesari.
Whether it is sharing a simple box of almond barfi or sitting down together for a grand family feast, the culinary traditions of Raksha Bandhan beautifully highlight the country’s incredible diversity. Ultimately, this festive spread serves as a delicious reminder of family ties, shared childhood memories and unconditional love.