How a ginger cat got an unofficial official position in Mumbai's metro station

From guarding 10 Downing Street as the UK’s Chief Mouser to casually infiltrating the administrative section of Mumbai Metro, cats are clearly taking over the government one adorable paw at a time. In a recent turn of event at Mumbai’s Gundavali Metro station, a sweet little feline has seemingly taken the position of the Chief Feline Officer after a commuter took to their socials and jokingly appealed for the cat's official recognition.

This cat got the position of a 'CFO' in Mumbai's metro station, here's how!

Everyday as the rush from the metro goes by, a ginger cat quietly sits by the station, watching each one carefully as if it was checking the people for their tickets. Some cuddle it and some greet it with a smile. The unnamed feline was then one day noticed by one of the regular commuters who took a photo and jokingly posted it online requesting for its official designation. He wrote, "Dear Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, please give this pure soul of Gundavli Metro station an official position. It's working for free at the moment."

As the post went viral, the authorities played along and gave the cat a so-called unofficial official position, and now he is the Chief Feline Officer of the station. Although the ginger cat is quite unserious about his position, like most strays who don’t stay in one particular place, the officials have regarded it as a responsible officer.