Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Xue breaks world record with 40.74-km motorcycle ride across water

Thousands of spectators lined up beside the riverside to witness the feat. Zhang went up a ramp, riding his bike onto the surface of the water without falling down. He maintained an upright position as he rode on the surface, making six rounds around even when the turns were tough for him because he was tired from the ride. There were rescue and medical units prepared during the entire stunt. Local support teams were also present at the river course in Zhang's hometown.

This success was due to several years of experiments and failures. The first attempt at riding a motorbike on water was made by Zhang in 2009 when he was 22 years old. He made four attempts in total, which were all unsuccessful. His first attempt lasted only 20 metres, which was also the longest of his early attempts.