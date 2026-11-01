Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Xue breaks world record with 40.74-km motorcycle ride across water

A Chinese businessman named Zhang Xue has made a new Guinness World Record. He has been able to ride a motorcycle for 40.74 kilometres through the water. This 39-year-old managed to ride six times around the river in the area of Mayang Miao Autonomous County in Huaihua, Hunan Province, on October 25. This was the record of 31.8 kilometres previously set.
Zhang Xue developed a modified version of the MX450 with amphibious skis and extra flotation devices. He made many changes to waterproof the bike. This was done to prevent the components of his bike from water damage. The team also enhanced the flotation and power system for stability and movement over the river.
Thousands of spectators lined up beside the riverside to witness the feat. Zhang went up a ramp, riding his bike onto the surface of the water without falling down. He maintained an upright position as he rode on the surface, making six rounds around even when the turns were tough for him because he was tired from the ride. There were rescue and medical units prepared during the entire stunt. Local support teams were also present at the river course in Zhang's hometown.
This success was due to several years of experiments and failures. The first attempt at riding a motorbike on water was made by Zhang in 2009 when he was 22 years old. He made four attempts in total, which were all unsuccessful. His first attempt lasted only 20 metres, which was also the longest of his early attempts.
In this new attempt, Zhang Xue and his team took about five months to perfect the motorcycle. They worked on its buoyancy, waterproof seals and power system. Repeated water tests helped them identify and address stability problems.
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