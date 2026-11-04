Inside biometric technology: why your face and fingerprints are replacing passwords

However, the concerns regarding consent, privacy and privacy still remain. Being scanned in a station, shop or workplace is often not by choice, and people may not know a scan is happening or have a way to decline. Biometric data is also permanent, so a breach has lasting consequences. The 2015 breach of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management exposed fingerprint records of millions of people. Once collected, data can be retained, shared or reused for purposes beyond the original one, which is part of the reason the EU's GDPR classes biometric data as a special category and Illinois's Biometric Information Privacy Act allows lawsuits over collection without consent.

Accuracy and access raise further issues. Testing by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology found that some face recognition algorithms make more mistakes across certain demographic groups. Worn fingerprints, injuries, disabilities and age can also cause failures, and services that rely only on biometrics can lock people out without a alternative. Technical risks including spoofing with masks, silicone copies and AI-generated voice or video also remain.

Biometrics are convenient and resist phishing, but their main costs fall on people rather than on systems. Because a biometric cannot be changed, errors in collection, storage or sharing are lasting, and the consequences fall on individuals who often had limited say in enrolling.

Whether the mass deployment of biometric recognition is acceptable therefore depends on whether enrolment is voluntary, the level of security provided, and whether a non-biometric alternative exists for people who decline or are not recognized. If these considerations are not in place, the technology will continue to raise concerns about consent and privacy that technological advancements cannot resolve.