Why do people chant the Hanuman Chalisa to ward off negative energy?

Most people go straight to verse 24: Bhoot pisaach nikat nahin aave, Mahabir jab naam sunave. Roughly: ghosts and evil spirits stay away from the one who speaks Mahavir's name. Mahavir is Hanuman. The verses around it head the same way. Illness and pain are said to leave people who keep repeating his name, and another line tells the reciter that with Hanuman looking after them there's nothing to be afraid of. There's no single rulebook. Some families recite it once a day, some seven or eleven times, some only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Some do it in front of a diya after a bath, and some do it in the car. The belief is that certain words, repeated with attention, change the air in a room and the state of the person saying them.

Why Hanuman, of all the gods

In the Ramayana, Hanuman leaps across the ocean to reach Lanka, finds Sita, and faces down the armies of Ravana. When Lakshmana falls in battle, he carries an entire mountain of healing herbs across the sky to save him. He is strong and devoted and that reputation is why people turn to him when they feel besieged. If anyone could stand between a person and whatever is troubling them, believers reason, it is the figure who walked into the demon king's city alone.