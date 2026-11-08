Why do people chant the Hanuman Chalisa to ward off negative energy?

For millions, the Hanuman Chalisa is what you reach for after a bad dream, before an exam, on the eve of a surgery or simply when the house feels heavy.
Ask devotees why, and they will say the hymn keeps away negative energy, the vague but widely felt sense of dread, bad luck or unseen harm that no one can name. The belief is centuries old, and it rests on three things: what the text promises, who it is addressed to, and what the act of chanting does to the person doing it.
Most people go straight to verse 24: Bhoot pisaach nikat nahin aave, Mahabir jab naam sunave. Roughly: ghosts and evil spirits stay away from the one who speaks Mahavir's name. Mahavir is Hanuman. The verses around it head the same way. Illness and pain are said to leave people who keep repeating his name, and another line tells the reciter that with Hanuman looking after them there's nothing to be afraid of. There's no single rulebook. Some families recite it once a day, some seven or eleven times, some only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Some do it in front of a diya after a bath, and some do it in the car. The belief is that certain words, repeated with attention, change the air in a room and the state of the person saying them.
In the Ramayana, Hanuman leaps across the ocean to reach Lanka, finds Sita, and faces down the armies of Ravana. When Lakshmana falls in battle, he carries an entire mountain of healing herbs across the sky to save him. He is strong and devoted and that reputation is why people turn to him when they feel besieged. If anyone could stand between a person and whatever is troubling them, believers reason, it is the figure who walked into the demon king's city alone.
Nothing suggests negative energy is a measurable thing, and no study has caught a hymn pushing it away. What can be tested is the body. Slow, rhythmic chanting lengthens your breath, and slower breathing goes with a calmer heart rate. A handful of small studies on mantra repetition found less anxiety afterward, though they're short and limited. If you want to try it, choose a time you can actually keep. Read from your phone for the first few weeks; there's no shame in it. Start with one round and see how the night feels. Tuesday or Saturday is traditional, but nobody's checking.
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