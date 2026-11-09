Hedy Lamarr: The icon who helped shape the future of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Her interest in science and engineering developed alongside her film career. During World War II, Lamarr became interested in finding ways to support the Allied war effort. She was concerned about the vulnerability of radio-controlled torpedoes, which could be detected or disrupted by enemy forces.

She approached American composer George Antheil with an idea for a communication system that could prevent signals from being intercepted or jammed. Together, they developed a technique known as frequency hopping, which allowed a transmitter and receiver to switch between different radio frequencies. The changing frequencies would make it considerably harder for an enemy to track or interfere with the signal.

The US Navy did not implement the system during the war, as the technology was considered difficult to put into practice at the time. However, the underlying concept would later be used in the early phases of wireless communication as it developed through the following decades.

Bluetooth uses a form of frequency hopping, allowing devices to switch between radio channels to maintain connections over short distances. Frequency-hopping techniques also influenced early wireless communication, though modern Wi-Fi relies on other transmission methods.