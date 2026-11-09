Hedy Lamarr: The icon who helped shape the future of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Hedy Lamarr is remembered as one of Hollywood's most glamorous stars, but her contributions to technology that went far beyond the film industry, are not so widely known. Lamarr was also an inventor whose work on wireless communication during World War II helped shape the development of modern technology: she co-invented a co-invented a frequency-hopping system with composer George Antheil, an idea that would later influence the development of wireless communication.
Born Hedwig Eva Maria Kiesler in Vienna, Austria, on November 9, 1914, Lamarr began her acting career in Europe before moving to the United States. She went on to become a major Hollywood actor, appearing in films such as Algiers (1938), Ziegfeld Girl (1941) and Samson and Delilah (1949).
Her interest in science and engineering developed alongside her film career. During World War II, Lamarr became interested in finding ways to support the Allied war effort. She was concerned about the vulnerability of radio-controlled torpedoes, which could be detected or disrupted by enemy forces.
She approached American composer George Antheil with an idea for a communication system that could prevent signals from being intercepted or jammed. Together, they developed a technique known as frequency hopping, which allowed a transmitter and receiver to switch between different radio frequencies. The changing frequencies would make it considerably harder for an enemy to track or interfere with the signal.
The US Navy did not implement the system during the war, as the technology was considered difficult to put into practice at the time. However, the underlying concept would later be used in the early phases of wireless communication as it developed through the following decades.
Bluetooth uses a form of frequency hopping, allowing devices to switch between radio channels to maintain connections over short distances. Frequency-hopping techniques also influenced early wireless communication, though modern Wi-Fi relies on other transmission methods.
However, despite the significance of her invention, Lamarr never received the recognition she deserved. Her contribution was acknowledged towards the end of her life, when in 1997, she and Antheil jointly received the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Pioneer Award for their work on frequency hopping. Lamarr also received the Bulbie Gnass Spirit of Achievement Award, becoming the first woman to be honoured with it. She was posthumously inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014, after her death on 19 January 2000, at the age of eighty-five.
Lamarr's achievements challenges the way women, particularly those in the entertainment industry, have always been perceived. Often described as a 'beauty with brains', she was much more than her than her glamorous public image seemed to reveal. Her interest in science and willingness to work on a complex technological problem make her an example of how intellect and creativity can exist alongside artistic ambition. At a time when women had limited opportunities for recognition in scientific fields, Lamarr pursued an interest that was largely overlooked during her lifetime. Her journey remains an inspiration for women to question stereotypes, explore interests beyond their chosen careers, and to never allow society's expectations to define their abilities.