Meet Nico Caprez, Jensen Huang's son-in-law, who could take his chair at Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's family has a growing presence in the technology giant, with his daughter Madison Huang and son Spencer Huang holding senior positions in the company. However, it is his son-in-law, Nico Caprez, who has attracted attention amid speculation about the company's future leadership.
A former Swiss alpine skier, Nico, 35, is Nvidia's vice-president of global AI infrastructure growth. He joined the company in February 2024 as a corporate development manager and rose through the ranks in less than three years.
Before joining Nvidia, Nico worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group. He later pursued an MBA at London Business School, graduating in 2021. It was here that he met Madison Huang, Jensen Huang's daughter. The couple got married in September 2026.
Nico has since taken on important responsibilities at Nvidia, particularly in expanding its global AI infrastructure business. He was involved in efforts to raise $500 billion with six major asset managers, including Apollo Global Management and Blackstone, to finance Nvidia chips for data centres. He also reportedly assisted the company's investments in two data centre developers as part of its AI infrastructure expansion.
His growing influence within the organisation has not gone unnoticed. Vladimir Troy, Nvidia's vice-president of AI infrastructure, who works alongside Nico, described him as “very important” in an interview. A cloud executive who had also interacted with him reportedly called him “Jensen's consigliere” in another interview.
Nico's growing responsibilities have fuelled speculation about his prospects within Nvidia's leadership. An employee who works with him told a news website that Huang appeared to be preparing both Madison and Nico for greater responsibilities in the company.
Madison currently serves as a senior director of physical AI and robotics product marketing, while her brother, Spencer, is a director of robotics product management. Both joined Nvidia as interns before moving into senior positions.
Madison has also been discussed as a potential successor to her father. However, Huang has not publicly endorsed either of his children for the top position.
In a recent interview, the 63-year-old CEO said he would not expect his children to take over the company simply because of their family ties. “I don't hope the job on her,” he said, adding that if Madison or Spencer aspired to become CEO, they would have to earn the position.
Huang also spoke about the demands of leading a company like Nvidia, describing the role as one that requires considerable personal and professional sacrifice. While he expressed his hope that his successor would already be part of the organisation, he stopped short of naming anyone.
Questions about Nvidia's future leadership have gained attention following reports of an alleged Chinese intelligence operation involving a business executive with whom Huang acknowledged having an affair. The CEO admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and apologised to his family. Nvidia's board has since initiated an independent investigation into the matter, while maintaining that it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security information were compromised.
The developments have also renewed discussions about the company's dependence on Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and remains closely involved in its operations. With no publicly announced succession plan, the roles of Madison, Spencer and Nico are likely to remain under scrutiny as the company considers its future leadership.