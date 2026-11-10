Meet Nico Caprez, Jensen Huang's son-in-law, who could take his chair at Nvidia

His growing influence within the organisation has not gone unnoticed. Vladimir Troy, Nvidia's vice-president of AI infrastructure, who works alongside Nico, described him as “very important” in an interview. A cloud executive who had also interacted with him reportedly called him “Jensen's consigliere” in another interview.

Is Nico Caprez in line to succeed Jensen Huang?

Nico's growing responsibilities have fuelled speculation about his prospects within Nvidia's leadership. An employee who works with him told a news website that Huang appeared to be preparing both Madison and Nico for greater responsibilities in the company.

Madison currently serves as a senior director of physical AI and robotics product marketing, while her brother, Spencer, is a director of robotics product management. Both joined Nvidia as interns before moving into senior positions.

Madison has also been discussed as a potential successor to her father. However, Huang has not publicly endorsed either of his children for the top position.

In a recent interview, the 63-year-old CEO said he would not expect his children to take over the company simply because of their family ties. “I don't hope the job on her,” he said, adding that if Madison or Spencer aspired to become CEO, they would have to earn the position.

Huang also spoke about the demands of leading a company like Nvidia, describing the role as one that requires considerable personal and professional sacrifice. While he expressed his hope that his successor would already be part of the organisation, he stopped short of naming anyone.

Why are Nvidia's succession plans under scrutiny?

Questions about Nvidia's future leadership have gained attention following reports of an alleged Chinese intelligence operation involving a business executive with whom Huang acknowledged having an affair. The CEO admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and apologised to his family. Nvidia's board has since initiated an independent investigation into the matter, while maintaining that it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security information were compromised.