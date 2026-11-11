AIIMS Delhi's population counter goes viral again: Is India really close to 1.5 billion people?

It's important to understand that the board does not count people before taking the number at face value. It begins with an estimate, applies presumptive birth and mortality rates, and updates the total every second. Even though software can display as many digits as you'd want, the number is still not exact. About 121.1 crore individuals were tallied in India's most recent census, which was conducted in 2011. Since then, everything has been a projection.

Other recent reports put India’s population nearer 1.42 to 1.43 billion, so the AIIMS board is running higher than those.

India has done this before. A hand-updated population board has stood outside a research institute in Mumbai since 1982. The AIIMS one just does it faster, and on camera.

A new count is underway, and it is the first in India’s history to include caste enumeration at this scale. When it is done, estimates like the one on the board will be tested against actual data.

The figure serves as a reminder of the practical implications of having more than 1.4 billion people: packed trains, lengthy lines at public hospitals, escalating rents, and an increasing need for water, employment, and education. It also implies a sizable domestic market and a huge, youthful labour force. A ticking counter cannot predict which of those two stories will prevail since it relies on how well the nation plans.