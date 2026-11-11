How to make a great first impression in your new neighbourhood

Moving into a new neighbourhood can be both exciting and intimidating. One of the most important things to do is to get along with your neighbours. In an apartment complex or gated society, a few common habits can spoil your relationship on Day 1 itself. Here’s what to avoid:
Don't treat corridors and shared spaces as your personal storeroom
This is the biggest one, especially in Indian societies. Shared spaces like hallways, gardens, lifts and corridors should be kept clean and tidy. Do not leave your shoes, chappals, shoe rack, cycle, dustbin, or mops outside your flat. It creates obstacles and looks messy. Also, always use designated recycling bins and don't throw waste from your balcony into the common area.
Don't be the noise polluter
Being mindful of noise levels is essential in maintaining harmony. This means: No loud music or TV after 10 pm, no drilling or hammering during afternoon 2-4 pm nap time, no power tools before 9 am on weekends, and no shouting in the corridor. If you are hosting a party or a get-together, inform your neighbours in advance.
Don't mess with parking etiquette
Parking spaces can become a bone of contention among neighbors. Don't park your car or bike in front of someone else's gate, don't block driveways, and tell your guests to park in front of your house, not your neighbours'. Two-wheelers on footpaths and cars on double-park are a strict no in society parking.
Don't ignore society rules
Every apartment building has its own set of rules designed to ensure safety and comfort. Whether it's pet ownership policies, renovation timings, bachelor / tenant rules, or waste segregation rules — familiarise yourself and follow them. Don't throw wet waste mixed with dry waste.
Don't be an irresponsible pet owner
Having a dog is a great way to get to know your neighbors, but not if it barks all night or poops in the garden. Pick up after your dog if it poops on your neighbor's property, always keep it on a leash in common areas, and don't let it use the children's play area as a toilet.
Don't snoop, gossip or create groups against people
Being friendly doesn’t mean sticking your nose into somebody’s privacy. Don't discuss what is in their dustbin, who is coming and going, or fight over small issues on the society WhatsApp group. If you have any concerns, address them politely and directly with the person involved rather than complaining to others.