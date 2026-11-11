How to make a great first impression in your new neighbourhood

Moving into a new neighbourhood can be both exciting and intimidating. One of the most important things to do is to get along with your neighbours. In an apartment complex or gated society, a few common habits can spoil your relationship on Day 1 itself. Here’s what to avoid:

Don't treat corridors and shared spaces as your personal storeroom

This is the biggest one, especially in Indian societies. Shared spaces like hallways, gardens, lifts and corridors should be kept clean and tidy. Do not leave your shoes, chappals, shoe rack, cycle, dustbin, or mops outside your flat. It creates obstacles and looks messy. Also, always use designated recycling bins and don't throw waste from your balcony into the common area.