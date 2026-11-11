President’s Bodyguard Jawan shot in head after Diwali firecracker dispute in Baghpat

Amid all the fun and frolic in Diwali, Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat area was left with an unfortunate, horrid incident, after an alleged dispute over firecrackers escalated between neighbours. That altercation left a 26-year-old Army jawan, Saurabh Tomar, serving with the President’s Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan, injured.

What happened in Baghpat on Diwali Night?

Saurabh Tomar, a 26-year-old Army jawan posted with the President’s Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was bursting firecrackers outside his house with his family when two neighbours, identified as brothers Dheeraj and Monu, objected. The incident took place in Gopalpur Khadana village, under the Ramala police station area of Baghpat.

An argument reportedly broke out between the neighbours and Saurabh's brother, Vineet, which soon escalated. Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and fired. The bullet first struck a wall before hitting Saurabh in the head, just behind his ear. Allegedly, Monu allegedly assaulted Vineet with a stick during the confrontation, and the accused allegedly threatened the family before fleeing the spot.

Saurabh's family rushed him to a Community Health Centre in Baraut, and was subsequently referred to Meerut for advanced treatment, where doctors performed surgery and removed the bullet.

Why did a firecracker dispute turn violent?

The immediate trigger, according to police, was an objection to bursting firecrackers outside the house. However, media reports suggest that the two sides had maintained friendly relations previously. They had reportedly been involved in an argument around two months back.

Following the shooting, Saurabh's father, Janak Raj, alerted the police and filed a written complaint, later.

An FIR was registered against Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen. According to reports, police booked the two men on charges of attempted murder. Police teams were formed to trace and arrest the accused. Officers also visited the village and inspected the scene.

Reports initially described Saurabh as being in critical condition and admitted to the ICU. However, the bullet has since been removed, and he was reported to be stable.

The accused's arrest was still being pursued in the latest reports reviewed.