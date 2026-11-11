Shocking! These popular coffee candies aren't actually Davidoff, viral post confirms

A brand, with years of consistency, trust and good quality stuff, gradually carves out a place for itself in the market. Over time, its name becomes its biggest asset and does all the work. But what happens when anonymous producers take that very name and sell their own products baffling the public under the guise of brand’s packaging? Something similar has been happening to the popular Davidoff coffee candies in India and a viral post has recently confirmed its duplicity and deception.

Fooled by the packaging? The truth behind viral Davidoff Coffee candies

A social media user recently posted a candy cup of Davidoff coffee and claimed the product is not made by the original company. During one of his visits to a supermarket in Mumbai, social media user Ryan Rego grabbed a packaged Davidoff candy cup. But to him something seemed off with the candies. He turned the product and on reading through the contents of the candy, he noticed a few packaging red flags. He took a photo of the cup and posted it on social media, citing the irregularities.

His caption read, “I first spotted these candies at a supermarket in Mumbai, selling for ₹250 per 50g cup. The packaging raised several red flags: 1) Manufacturer listed as ‘AS PER BL’, 2) ‘Zino Davidoff’ misspelled as ‘Zino Devidoff’, 3) No visible Indian importer or FSSAI licence number.