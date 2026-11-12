Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly steps down amid espionage allegations

Pressure reportedly intensified on Nvidia’s 63-year-old co-founder and fourth-largest shareholder, Jensen Huang, after allegations emerged earlier in the day that he had engaged in an extramarital relationship with an employee who reported directly to him.

Following reports of the alleged second affair, Nvidia’s board reportedly convened on Wednesday to discuss his possible removal.

According to a report published by The New York Times last month, US intelligence agencies uncovered a close relationship between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, who was allegedly sharing sensitive information with Beijing. Nvidia announced an internal investigation into the matter on Sunday, while US President Donald Trump confirmed the following day that the FBI had also launched a probe.

Although Nvidia stated that it had found no evidence suggesting a compromise of national security or confidential company information, it said the investigation would examine all available evidence.

Why Trump said Huang was unaware of alleged espionage

Meanwhile, Trump said on Monday that Huang had told him he was unaware of the woman's alleged espionage activities. The US president added that he believed Huang's account.

Editorial caution: I have not verified the reported New York Times article, the alleged espionage, or the statements attributed to Nvidia and Trump. These claims require confirmation from reliable sources before publication.