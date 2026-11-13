Nvidia’s CEO shake-up and the glass cliff: Why women get the top job when companies are in crisis

For more than a decade, Colette Kress helped steer Nvidia’s quiet transformation from a niche gaming chipmaker into the undisputed engine of the global AI boom. Yet her elevation to the corner office arrives not as a victory lap, but as damage control.

What is the glass cliff phenomenon, and why is Nvidia's leadership change reigniting the debate?

Following co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation amid mounting allegations of extramarital affairs, Kress steps into the interim CEO role under the shadow of a well-documented corporate bias: the “glass cliff.”

Kress's appointment raises questions about whether women are more likely to be handed top leadership positions when organisations are navigating a crisis, rather than during periods of stability and growth. And this is precisely what the glass cliff phenomenon seeks to explain.

What is the glass cliff phenomenon?

The term ‘glass cliff’ refers to the tendency to appoint women to senior leadership positions during periods of crisis, organisational turmoil or financial decline.

The term was coined by researchers at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, who studied companies listed on the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index. Their research found that women were more likely to be appointed to leadership positions when companies were performing poorly.