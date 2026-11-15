From Kangiten to Benzaiten: How Ganesha, Shiva, and Saraswati came to be worshipped in Japanese temples

What do Ganesha, Indra, Saraswati and Shiva have in common with Japan's Buddhist deities? Quite a lot, as it turns out. Through the spread of Buddhism across Asia, several Indian gods found new identities in Japan, acquiring different names, symbolism and religious roles.
Known as Kangiten or Kankiten, the Japanese Buddhist equivalent of the Hindu deity Ganesha is worshipped primarily in the Shingon and Tendai schools of Buddhism. Introduced to Japan during the 8th and 9th centuries through esoteric Buddhist traditions, the deity is also known as Shōten, Ganabachi and Binayakaten. Unlike Ganesha, who is widely worshipped through public images, Kangiten is considered too sacred to be displayed openly. His images are generally kept hidden inside temples, while rituals are performed privately by qualified monks.
While he is sometimes depicted as an elephant-headed single male deity like Ganesha, he is more commonly portrayed as a male-female couple (both with elephant heads) standing in an embrace in an iconographic depiction known as the Dual(-bodied) Kangiten or the Embracing Kangiten.
Revered as a powerful deity believed to grant even seemingly impossible wishes, he is also regarded as demanding and capable of punishing those who offend him. One of his prominent shrines is the 8th-century Matsuchiyama Shoden Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district. More than 250 temples across Japan are dedicated to the deity.
Shiva, too, travelled to Japan in the form of Mahakala, a fierce manifestation of the Hindu god who came to be revered in Esoteric Buddhism as a protector of the Buddha's religious teachings. Introduced to Japan around the 9th century through Buddhist monks such as Kūkai and Saichō, Mahakala gradually evolved into Daikokuten, one of Japan's Seven Lucky Gods. Over time, his formidable appearance gave way to a strikingly different depiction: a smiling, jovial figure with a broad face and a flat black hat, often holding a golden mallet and seated on bales of rice, sometimes accompanied by mice. Influenced by local beliefs and associated with the indigenous deity Okuninushi, Daikokuten came to be worshipped as a god of wealth, good fortune, abundance and household prosperity, particularly as a guardian of the kitchen.
Benzaiten, also known as Benten, is the Japanese Buddhist and Shinto counterpart of the Hindu goddess Saraswati. The only female member of Japan's Seven Lucky Gods, she is worshipped as the goddess of music, wisdom, eloquence, wealth and flowing waters. Introduced to Japan between the 6th and 8th centuries through Buddhist scriptures, she is often depicted playing the biwa, a traditional Japanese lute. Closely associated with the sea, she is also portrayed alongside a sea dragon or a white serpent, regarded as her messenger. According to legend, she married a sea dragon to end its destructive attacks on the island of Enoshima.
Bishamonten, also known as Bishamon, is a Buddhist guardian deity associated with war, warriors, protection and good fortune in Japan. He originated from the Indian Buddhist deity Vaisravaṇa, who is closely associated with Kubera, the Hindu god of wealth. Introduced to Japan with Buddhism around the 6th century, Bishamonten became an important protector of Buddhist teachings and the nation, eventually joining Japan's Seven Lucky Gods. He is typically depicted as a stern, armour-clad warrior, holding a spear in one hand and a miniature pagoda in the other. The pagoda symbolises his role as a guardian of Buddhist teachings. In some depictions, he stands on a defeated demon, known as a jaki.
Enma is the ruler of the underworld and judge of the dead in Japanese Buddhist mythology. Derived from the Sanskrit and Pali word Yama (the Vedic and Hindu lord of death), the name was absorbed into Buddhism and traveled through China into Japan during the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907 CE). Enma presides over Jigoku (the Buddhist hell or purgatory), where he weighs the good and evil deeds of newly deceased souls. According to Japanese Buddhist tradition, Enma uses a special crystal mirror, known as the Jōhari no Kagami, which reveals the good and evil deeds committed by a person during their lifetime, leaving no room to conceal their actions.
Taishakuten, the Japanese Buddhist adaptation of the Hindu Vedic god Indra, is regarded as a powerful guardian of Buddhist teachings. In ancient Indian mythology, Indra was the king of the gods and the deity of thunder, storms, rain and warfare. As Buddhism spread across Asia, he was incorporated into its pantheon as a protector of the Buddha and his teachings (Dharma). In Buddhist cosmology, Taishakuten resides in Trayastriṃsa, the Heaven of the Thirty-Three Gods atop Mount Sumeru, and commands the Four Heavenly Kings, who guard the four cardinal directions. Japanese artwork depicts him either as a dignified figure in Tang-dynasty court attire or as a warrior, sometimes holding a thunderbolt-shaped ritual weapon, reflecting his origins as the Vedic god of thunder.
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