From Kangiten to Benzaiten: How Ganesha, Shiva, and Saraswati came to be worshipped in Japanese temples

Known as Kangiten or Kankiten, the Japanese Buddhist equivalent of the Hindu deity Ganesha is worshipped primarily in the Shingon and Tendai schools of Buddhism. Introduced to Japan during the 8th and 9th centuries through esoteric Buddhist traditions, the deity is also known as Shōten, Ganabachi and Binayakaten. Unlike Ganesha, who is widely worshipped through public images, Kangiten is considered too sacred to be displayed openly. His images are generally kept hidden inside temples, while rituals are performed privately by qualified monks.

While he is sometimes depicted as an elephant-headed single male deity like Ganesha, he is more commonly portrayed as a male-female couple (both with elephant heads) standing in an embrace in an iconographic depiction known as the Dual(-bodied) Kangiten or the Embracing Kangiten.

Revered as a powerful deity believed to grant even seemingly impossible wishes, he is also regarded as demanding and capable of punishing those who offend him. One of his prominent shrines is the 8th-century Matsuchiyama Shoden Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district. More than 250 temples across Japan are dedicated to the deity.