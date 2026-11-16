The tradwife trend takes a dark turn in these curious Russian schools

The curriculum is nine extra subjects on top of normal lessons: cooking, floristry, the history of fashion, wedding traditions. Priests teach a course on the "basics of morality" and the girls are taken to church. Every girl wears the same dress and the same brooch, and trousers are banned. Parents pay for all of it, around 7,500 to 8,000 rubles per dress. Novgorodtseva's logic, as reported, is that girls in trousers pick up "masculine behaviour," so daily dresses are there to remind them of their purpose.

In May, two girls fainted while rehearsing an Orthodox song outside Izhevsk's cathedral. One family could not move their daughter back to an ordinary class because there were no places. And, in a detail I keep rereading, a similar programme for teenage boys is reportedly in development.

Margaret Atwood’s Gilead in her dystopic novel The Handmaid’s Tale dressed its women in red and teal so you could tell what they were for from across the street. Izhevsk uses navy blue. The principle is the same: make the role visible, then make it normal.