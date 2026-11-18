North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently visited a ski resort under development near the country's border with China, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae. Photographs released by North Korean state media on 17 November showed the family at the resort, with Ju Ae pictured skiing down a slope while her parents watched nearby.
The visit took place on November 15 and 16 in Samjiyon, a mountainous region in Ryanggang Province near Mount Paektu. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim inspected tourism and infrastructure projects in the area, including hotels, recreational facilities and transport links.
The ski resort is being developed around Mount Phothae as part of North Korea's plan to turn Samjiyon into an all-season mountain tourism destination. During the inspection, Kim expressed satisfaction with the resort's hotels and recreational facilities, describing the construction positively. He also called for improvements to the wider tourism infrastructure, including transportation, accommodation and other facilities.
The images show Ju Ae wearing a white ski outfit as she descended the resort's slope. Kim and Ri Sol Ju were seen watching her.
Ju Ae has increasingly accompanied her father on official visits and public events. Speculations surmise that she is being prepared as his potential successor.
The visit took place amid speculation about a possible meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump during Trump's trip to China.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is married to Ri Sol Ju, who began appearing alongside him at official events in 2012. The couple are believed to have three children. Their daughter, Kim Ju Ae, is the only child to have appeared publicly. She was first seen in state media in November 2022 during an inspection of a missile launch. Since then, she has accompanied her father to military events, diplomatic engagements and public visits.