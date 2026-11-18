North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently visited a ski resort under development near the country's border with China, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae. Photographs released by North Korean state media on 17 November showed the family at the resort, with Ju Ae pictured skiing down a slope while her parents watched nearby.

The visit took place on November 15 and 16 in Samjiyon, a mountainous region in Ryanggang Province near Mount Paektu. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim inspected tourism and infrastructure projects in the area, including hotels, recreational facilities and transport links.

Kim Jong Un visits Mount Phothae ski resort with family

The ski resort is being developed around Mount Phothae as part of North Korea's plan to turn Samjiyon into an all-season mountain tourism destination. During the inspection, Kim expressed satisfaction with the resort's hotels and recreational facilities, describing the construction positively. He also called for improvements to the wider tourism infrastructure, including transportation, accommodation and other facilities.