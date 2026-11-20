The artificial intelligence boom has reached a new milestone on Wall Street. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, raised a record $81.3 billion through its stock market debut on November 19, briefly crossing a $2 trillion valuation before its shares lost some of their early gains.

The blockbuster listing has also put Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher's investment in the AI company in the spotlight. But beyond the initial excitement, what does Anthropic's debut mean for investors and the future of AI stocks?

How did Anthropic stock perform on debut?

Anthropic priced its shares at $83, above its initial target range of $70-$78. Strong investor demand prompted the company to increase the size of its offering to 980 million shares.