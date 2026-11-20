The artificial intelligence boom has reached a new milestone on Wall Street. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, raised a record $81.3 billion through its stock market debut on November 19, briefly crossing a $2 trillion valuation before its shares lost some of their early gains.
The blockbuster listing has also put Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher's investment in the AI company in the spotlight. But beyond the initial excitement, what does Anthropic's debut mean for investors and the future of AI stocks?
Anthropic priced its shares at $83, above its initial target range of $70-$78. Strong investor demand prompted the company to increase the size of its offering to 980 million shares.
The stock opened at $111.50, a 34 per cent premium, and briefly climbed to $114.99, taking its market valuation above $2 trillion. However, profit-booking saw the shares retreat to $97.17 by the close, still around 17 per cent above the IPO price.
Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, including siblings Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic develops AI models under the Claude brand. Its products compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, with a strong focus on coding, software development and enterprise applications.
The $81.3-billion public offering surpassed SpaceX's previous record of approximately $75 billion. Including a separate $26-billion private placement, the overall transaction raised $107.3 billion.
Kutcher's venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, co-founded with talent manager Guy Oseary, invested approximately $435 million in Anthropic across multiple funding rounds.
According to a Bloomberg report, the firm holds an estimated 0.5 per cent stake, valued at around $7 billion based on Anthropic's targeted IPO valuation. The listing marks another significant milestone for Kutcher's technology investments.
Despite reporting revenue of $4.59 billion in 2025 and rapid growth in 2026, Anthropic remains loss-making. Heavy spending on computing infrastructure, data centres and specialised chips presents a significant financial challenge.
Market watchers will be looking at whether the company can translate its revenue growth into sustainable profits. Its first few trading sessions will also offer clues about investor appetite for AI stocks.
For now, Anthropic has set a new benchmark for technology IPOs. Whether it can justify its lofty valuation remains the bigger question.
With Anthropic listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT, Indian investors can purchase its shares through eligible overseas investment platforms or brokers that provide access to the US stock market.
However, such investments must comply with India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and applicable tax requirements. Investors should also factor in brokerage fees and other charges associated with overseas investments.
Since Anthropic shares are traded in US dollars, currency fluctuations could affect the overall returns for Indian investors. The stock's strong debut should not be viewed as a guarantee of future gains. Its performance will depend on the company's ability to sustain revenue growth, meet market expectations and manage its substantial infrastructure spending.