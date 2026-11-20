Are you getting married between November 21 and December 15? Then you too might be one of the 52 lakh weddings that India will see during this timespan. 52 lakh wedding just in 25 days? Yes, you heard that right.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), India is expected to witness 52 lakh marriages in the upcoming wedding season from November 21 to December 15, which makes an average of more than two lakh weddings every day, expected to generate an estimated amount of Rs 7.5 lakh crore in business. The CAIT also said that the 25-day season is expected to drive demand across hospitality, food, manufacturing, retail, transport, jewellery and other sectors.

Delhi-NCR to alone see around 5 lakh weddings with Rs 2.5 lakh crore in business

As per the reports, Delhi-NCR alone projected to account for around 5 lakh weddings and Rs 2.5 lakh crore in business. Delhi-NCR is also expected to see heightened commercial activity in markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Khari Baoli, among others, the traders' body said, adding that the region's wholesale markets also cater to buyers from neighbouring states.