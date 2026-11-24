What can chewing khaini get you in India? Perhaps a few judgemental looks, a lecture on health or even some meme-worthy reactions. However, in Bahrain, carrying a packet of the tobacco-based substance landed Saurabh Rai in jail for 18 days, along with a fine of close to ₹18 lakh. The 35-year-old man is a driver in Saudi Arabia, and he was detained after arriving in Bahrain from Mumbai on October 29.
As per the report, the customs authorities in Bahrain found a tiny packet of khaini (smokeless tobacco) and lime in the baggage of Saurabh Rai. The packet was reported to have cost only ₹5. He was arrested and then transferred to the police and the CID (Criminal Investigation Directorate) of Bahrain. His bags and mobile phone were also seized.
The officials interrogated him regarding his reason for carrying the tobacco and whether he was planning to smuggle it into the country. He stated that he had carried the tobacco for his personal consumption. Later, it is reported that he remained in the air-conditioned cell for almost three weeks without being provided a blanket or warmer clothing.
Saurabh Rai could either pay a penalty, or else he would have to serve time in jail. The money to be paid amounted to 7,200 Bahraini dinars, which roughly equates to ₹17.8 lakh. On November 18, Saurabh was released by the court after spending 18 days in detention.
The law on anti-smoking and tobacco control in Bahrain, known as Law No. 8 of 2009, bans the importation, production, and distribution of any chewable or suckable tobacco products, such as khaini, gutkha, and tobacco-based pan masala or naswar.
The law on anti-smoking and tobacco control in Bahrain, known as Law No. 8 of 2009, bans the importation, production, and distribution of any chewable or suckable tobacco products, such as khaini, gutkha, and tobacco-based pan masala or naswar.
According to reports, their law lays down fines of BD 2,000 to BD 5,000 for specified violations pertaining to the use of banned chewing tobacco. On the other hand, the smoking prohibitions and smuggling offences can lead to imprisonment and much bigger fines.