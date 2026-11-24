The law on anti-smoking and tobacco control in Bahrain, known as Law No. 8 of 2009, bans the importation, production, and distribution of any chewable or suckable tobacco products, such as khaini, gutkha, and tobacco-based pan masala or naswar.

The law on anti-smoking and tobacco control in Bahrain, known as Law No. 8 of 2009, bans the importation, production, and distribution of any chewable or suckable tobacco products, such as khaini, gutkha, and tobacco-based pan masala or naswar.

According to reports, their law lays down fines of BD 2,000 to BD 5,000 for specified violations pertaining to the use of banned chewing tobacco. On the other hand, the smoking prohibitions and smuggling offences can lead to imprisonment and much bigger fines.