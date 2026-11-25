Stargazers are in for a dazzling treat as November’s full Beaver Moon illuminates the night sky. Reaching peak fullness on November 24, the lunar orb remains brilliantly visible tonight, marking the first in a rare run of consecutive supermoons.
Named after the time of year when industrious beavers build dams ahead of winter, this month’s full moon occurs within 90 percent of perigee—the closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Consequently, it appears up to 17 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the year’s smallest full moon.
You do not need expensive equipment to enjoy the spectacle, though binoculars or a telescope will reveal craters and dark volcanic plains known as lunar seas. For optimal viewing, head to a dark spot away from tall buildings, trees and bright streetlights.
Looking up shortly after sunset offers a particularly striking sight. Because the moon sits low on the horizon, our brains compare it to nearby rooftops and trees, creating a dramatic optical trick called the moon illusion.
If cloudy skies spoil your view—much like the weather that forced the Virtual Telescope Project to cancel its Italian livestream—two more supermoons are just right around the corner. December’s Cold Moon rises on December 23 as the year’s biggest and brightest display, followed by the Wolf Moon on January 22, 2027.