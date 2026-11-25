How to get the best view of the lunar show

You do not need expensive equipment to enjoy the spectacle, though binoculars or a telescope will reveal craters and dark volcanic plains known as lunar seas. For optimal viewing, head to a dark spot away from tall buildings, trees and bright streetlights.

Looking up shortly after sunset offers a particularly striking sight. Because the moon sits low on the horizon, our brains compare it to nearby rooftops and trees, creating a dramatic optical trick called the moon illusion.

If cloudy skies spoil your view—much like the weather that forced the Virtual Telescope Project to cancel its Italian livestream—two more supermoons are just right around the corner. December’s Cold Moon rises on December 23 as the year’s biggest and brightest display, followed by the Wolf Moon on January 22, 2027.