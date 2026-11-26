There is something comforting about having a reason to shop without feeling guilty, right? But what do we do when all the festivities are over and there’s no single reason to put the blame on, for that shopping spree? We adopt an international day! Once famously confined to just the US, Black Friday has now taken over the world and in India, the excitement has grown beyond a single day. But what is it about Black Friday that gets people rushing to the shops and splurge?

Black Friday: How an American shopping tradition took over India

Long before anyone camped out for discounted TVs or other electronics, Black Friday was just a headache for Philadelphia cops. It all started back in the 1950s when suburban shoppers flooded downtown to kick off the holiday season and thousands of tourists poured in for the annual Army-Navy football game. The crowded streets served as a vantage point for the shoplifters who looted shops in and around the city like mad men.

Cops were called and rigorous searches started in the streets with many getting arrested soon after. The exhausting days were like a nightmare for the policemen so they named it Black Friday. People would naturally shop lesser during this time due to the major mishap. A poor reputation was attached with the day and sales were bad.