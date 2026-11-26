There is something comforting about having a reason to shop without feeling guilty, right? But what do we do when all the festivities are over and there’s no single reason to put the blame on, for that shopping spree? We adopt an international day! Once famously confined to just the US, Black Friday has now taken over the world and in India, the excitement has grown beyond a single day. But what is it about Black Friday that gets people rushing to the shops and splurge?
Long before anyone camped out for discounted TVs or other electronics, Black Friday was just a headache for Philadelphia cops. It all started back in the 1950s when suburban shoppers flooded downtown to kick off the holiday season and thousands of tourists poured in for the annual Army-Navy football game. The crowded streets served as a vantage point for the shoplifters who looted shops in and around the city like mad men.
Cops were called and rigorous searches started in the streets with many getting arrested soon after. The exhausting days were like a nightmare for the policemen so they named it Black Friday. People would naturally shop lesser during this time due to the major mishap. A poor reputation was attached with the day and sales were bad.
Later in the 1980s retailers who didn’t quite like the name, flipped the script and started giving enormous discounts during this time period. And thus, America’s biggest shopping frenzy came into existence. People now take this time as a transition between Thanksgiving and Christmas and go around splurging money on things.
Coming to India, we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving but we surely do love discounts. So, as e-commerce sites started their sale announcements following the US tradition, Indian local markets too grabbed the opportunity. Today, Black Friday has become another occasion for Indian retailers to drive sales after the Diwali shopping season. Indians have evidently adopted this big sale day without actually adopting the festival behind it and have also Indianised it in their own way.
The buying trend has seen a serious shift overtime. Previously, people used to focus on just electronics but now it has spilled into other categories as well. Talking about what is the current hype in the market, Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Select Malls explained, “Electronics and beauty once led the weekend, but fashion, fast-fashion, jewellery and accessories are now growing faster than ever. So shoppers are spending across the whole mall instead of coming in for one big-ticket buy. To us, it’s clear proof that India’s organised retail has come of age, and that value-led experiences move consumers.”
Much of the trend's growing popularity can be credited to content creators, who have helped turn it into a global shopping event. Today, it's not just the big brands offering exciting discounts; smaller, local businesses are also joining in with deals of their own.
So, what’s on your Black Friday shopping wishlist this year?
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