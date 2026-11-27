A 16-year-old commerce student from Kochi is taking the global technology scene by storm after a remarkable encounter in Moscow. Raul John Aju, widely celebrated as the ‘AI Kid of India’, recently went viral for snapping a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference. Sharing the incredible moment on Instagram, Raul wrote, “From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here.”
During their interaction, the Kerala teenager and Vladimir discussed integrating artificial intelligence into education to personalise learning and make subjects like maths highly engaging. The Russian leader praised the teen's contributions to the Make in India initiative while thoughtfully cautioning that over-reliance on machines could affect memory and independent thinking.The young entrepreneur's journey began with premium video-editing software when his father joined Adobe. By age 12, he had built a science project robot named MeBot. Today he serves as the founder and CTO of AIRealm Technologies and has developed over 15 digital tools including RESQ AI, ZapGap and Investo AI.
His startup employs around 15 people including his father Aju Joseph. The teenager hired his dad for a reported ₹2 lakh a month to leverage his vast corporate experience from Amazon, Wipro and IBM. Acknowledging this unusual dynamic, he noted that while coding can be learned on a smartphone, years of professional wisdom cannot be acquired that way. Through his training venture ThinkCraft Academy, he has already reached nearly five lakh learners.
Beyond his recent overseas trip, the innovator has spoken at major events like the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi where he interacted with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Despite this meteoric rise, he remains incredibly grounded. Reflecting on the Moscow conference, he humbly admitted that meeting leading global experts made him realise how much more he still has to learn.