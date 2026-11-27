A 16-year-old commerce student from Kochi is taking the global technology scene by storm after a remarkable encounter in Moscow. Raul John Aju, widely celebrated as the ‘AI Kid of India’, recently went viral for snapping a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference. Sharing the incredible moment on Instagram, Raul wrote, “From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here.”

Indian AI teen Raul John Aju meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow

During their interaction, the Kerala teenager and Vladimir discussed integrating artificial intelligence into education to personalise learning and make subjects like maths highly engaging. The Russian leader praised the teen's contributions to the Make in India initiative while thoughtfully cautioning that over-reliance on machines could affect memory and independent thinking.The young entrepreneur's journey began with premium video-editing software when his father joined Adobe. By age 12, he had built a science project robot named MeBot. Today he serves as the founder and CTO of AIRealm Technologies and has developed over 15 digital tools including RESQ AI, ZapGap and Investo AI.