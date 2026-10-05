Why do potters use soil from a sex-worker’s home to make Maa Durga's idol?

The process of sculpting Maa Durga's idol is far more complex than just moulding the clay on the bamboo structure. One of the most interesting customs associated with this festival is the collection of a small quantity of soil from the doorway of a prostitute's house. This ritual has to do with concepts of purity, inclusion, and transformation.

Why is Maa Durga's idol incomplete without mixing a little bit of soil from a sex worker's house?

The soil used for making Maa Durga's idol is obtained from the threshold of the home of a prostitute as per the tradition of Durga Puja. It is believed that when one goes into such a house, he/she leaves all his/her virtue outside the threshold. Hence, the soil has its own significance in the ceremony.