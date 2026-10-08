US freezes PERM applications for Indian IT giants: What it means for H-1B workers

The move could make it harder for Indian professionals hoping to build careers at these companies in the US.

The US Permanent Labour Certification Programme, commonly known as PERM (Program Electronic Review Management), is a key route for American employers seeking to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency. Several Indian IT companies use the programme as part of the process of helping eligible employees obtain green cards.

What is PERM?

PERM, short for Program Electronic Review Management, is a US labour certification process that employers generally need to complete before sponsoring a foreign employee for an employment-based Green Card. Unlike a visa application, which is usually filed by the individual, the PERM application is submitted by the employer on the worker’s behalf.

Before applying, the employer must first get a prevailing wage determination for the job and complete a set of required recruitment steps. The aim is to show that permanently hiring a foreign worker will not negatively affect the wages, working conditions or job opportunities available to US workers. If the Labour Department approves the application, the employer can move on to the next stage of the Green Card process.

The date the Labour Department accepts the PERM application generally becomes the worker’s “priority date”. In simple terms, this determines their place in line for an employment-based immigrant visa. That date can be especially important for Indian workers, as the number of people seeking US Green Cards from India is much higher than the number of visas available.

PERM is also different from the H-1B visa. An H-1B is a temporary, non-immigrant work visa that allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised occupations. PERM, on the other hand, is part of the longer process of securing permanent residency in the US.